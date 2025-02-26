Franklin Square's playground is getting a climbing tower, rope swing and zip line

Franklin Square is adding a climbing tower, new playground equipment, outdoor musical instruments and a bike and scooter path as part of an 18-month renovation project.

The work at the park, one of Philadelphia's five original green spaces, is expected to be completed by summer 2026 — in time for the United States semiquincentennial celebrations. Construction already is underway to improve the bathrooms.

The climbing tower will be multiple stories tall and include a tunnel slide, animations, funhouse mirrors and a kaleidoscope. It will have a glass panel design inspired by Benjamin Franklin's work in optics.

The upgraded playground equipment includes an ADA-accessible slide, new swing sets, a rope swing, climbing boulders, and a seated zip line. Franklin Square also is adding an amphitheater with lithophone musical instruments, and a water misting area.

The new pathway for bikes and scooters will curve throughout the park for safe riding.

Provided Image/Brian Haynes Studio This rendering shows the new music area and amphitheater planned for Franklin Square.

Lesly Attarian, vice president of development for Historic Philadelphia, the nonprofit that runs Franklin Square, said the park serves as the only playground for several after-school programs and day cares.

"This much-loved space will undergo full renovation that will offer more opportunities for open-ended, explorative play, enhanced accessibility and more ways to just have fun," Attarian said. "The new playground will celebrate the site's cultural and historical significance while embracing the concept of nature-based play. ... We're creating a space that is not only fun, but deeply meaningful and welcoming."

Historic Philadelphia took over management of Franklin Square in 2005 as the city sought to revive the historic space. The square's fountain, which dates back to the 19th century, was renovated and the carousel and mini golf course were added.

Provided Image/Digsau Planned renovations at Franklin Square include expanding the bathrooms shown in the rendering above.

The new restroom renovation will double the number of stalls and sinks, add a gender-neutral, family restroom and include updated plumbing and HVAC systems. The $2.2 million project is scheduled to be finished this spring. The restrooms were constructed in 1976 and renovated in 2006. The upgrades are intended to accommodate the park's 700,000 annual visitors. While the work is being completed, there are temporary restrooms in the park.

Additional improvements include brighter and more energy-efficient lighting, including for the park's fountain. The Philadelphia Streets Department will add a bike lane along Race Street between Sixth and Eighth streets by the end of May.

PATCO's Franklin Square Station, located in the park, is set to reopen this year for the first time in more than 45 years.