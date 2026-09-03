Why the Free Library says it just had its busiest summer in a decade

The Free Library of Philadelphia said it had its biggest summer in years after a huge participation boost in its reading program and other engagement activities.

In total, 78,000 people took part in programs, activities, lectures and clubs this summer. That's a 57% increase from last year and the highest attendance in a decade, according to library officials.

As part of the figures, more than 20,000 people participated in this year's Summer Quest challenge, which is a free reading program for children and teens with self-paced activities and prizes. Officials said that's a 16% jump from 2025.

Christine Caputo, chief of youth services and programs, attributed the boost to a number of factors, including partnerships with the Franklin Institute and Museum of the American Revolution to honor of America's 250th birthday. She said the Free Library also hosted events with the Black Docents Collective, a Native American artist and others who were particularly beneficial in engaging the community.

"All of the great programming we had really allowed us to connect with Philadelphians across the city of all ages," Caputo said.

Another big change was the return of Saturday hours at almost all 54 branches. In 2018, the Free Library began reducing weekend hours due to budget cuts. Then in 2020, the whole system closed due to COVID-19. Saturday hours started returning in 2023 and as of April had resumed at all but two branches, one of which was closed for larger repairs and another which is a specialty branch for people who can't read standard print.

"Saturdays are incredibly important for communities because people who work during the week or kids who might be in camps or other activities during the week might not be able to make it to the library during the week time," Caputo said. "So having Saturdays I think is really helpful because it makes the library more available to more Philadelphians."

At the time, officials said they're looking into bringing back Sunday hours, as well, although there's no timetable of when that would take place.

It's unclear how this summer's attendance spike will translate into fall programming and beyond, but Caputo said it will be a strong talking point as officials seek funding from local officials and private donors.

"Libraries in general are a place where people can come from different backgrounds and all come together," Caputo said. "... It's a third space where everyone is welcome, and people can learn about each other in a more informal, low-stakes, easy-access way."