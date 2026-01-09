More Events:

January 09, 2026

Winter lights and seasonal events are back at Franklin Square

Free winter light shows, fire pits, Olympic-inspired street curling, cocktails and themed events are lighting up Franklin Square through February.

winter in franklin square - ben on the rocks Jeff Fusco/For Winter in Franklin Square

Winter in Franklin Square runs now through Feb. 28, 2026, featuring a refreshed winter light show, seasonal food and drink menus, and an Olympic-inspired addition with street curling.

The free light show runs every 30 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, now through Feb. 28. Hundreds of thousands of lights fill the square, choreographed to winter music as part of the January and February version of the show.

The free light show runs every 30 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, now through Feb. 28. Hundreds of thousands of lights fill the square, choreographed to winter music as part of the January and February version of the show.

Visitors can warm up around outdoor fire pits, enjoy hot beverages with optional spiked additions, and try street curling, a no-ice version of the Olympic-inspired sport available to book in 30-minute sessions.

Chilly Philly Mini Golf is currently decked out for winter through Jan. 25, then transitions to a LOVE-themed course for February, featuring seasonal décor and music alongside miniature versions of Philadelphia landmarks. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12, and free for children under 2.

A heated pop-up bar, Frosty’s Fireside Lodge, is open during evening hours, serving handcrafted cocktails, warm cider drinks and seasonal snacks. SquareBurger is also open during both daytime and evening hours, offering comfort food with winter-inspired additions. Boozy Ben’s “Bengo” returns Fridays in February on Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring Benjamin Franklin-themed bingo, cocktails for purchase and $5 bingo cards benefiting Franklin Square. S

Several one-night and weekend events are coming up throughout the season, including: 

• Boozy Ben’s Birthday “Bengo” on Jan. 10-11
• Boozy Ben's "Bengo" on Fridays in Feb. 
• Martin Luther King Jr. Service Weekend from Jan. 17-19
• Ice Princess Night on Jan. 24
• Valentine’s-themed mini golf on Feb. 14
• Presidents’ Day Quizzo on Feb. 14-15,
• Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 21.

Winter in Franklin Square runs Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with evening festivities from 5 to 7 p.m. The site is accessible via PATCO, SEPTA and nearby parking options.

Winter in Franklin Square

Runs now through Feb. 28
Franklin Square
6th & Race Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19106

