Frontier Airlines adds new flights from Philly to L.A., Boston, Chicago

Budget carrier Frontier Airlines will soon debut flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago, officials announced Wednesday.

Seasonal non-stop flights will feature daily service to Boston Logan International Airport (starting May 1) and Los Angeles International Airport (starting April 23) , while the route to Chicago O'Hare International Airport will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays beginning on May 17.

The additions mark the first time Frontier will have routes from Philadelphia to Boston and Los Angeles. The carrier previously had service from Philly to Chicago in 2015-16. With these three routes, the airline will have 24 total year-round and seasonal flights out of Philadelphia.

“We are excited that Frontier is continuing this trend by adding Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston flights to their PHL schedule,” said Chellie Cameron, CEO of Philadelphia International Airport. “Passengers, businesses and our regional economy benefit when our airline partners offer more flights to more cities.”

Year-over-year, Frontier saw a 26% increase in seats in Philadelphia in 2019, according to the industry observer The Points Guy. Other budget airlines also sizable increases in Philadelphia, including a 35% increase for Spirit Airlines and an 11% uptick for JetBlue Airways.

Frontier announced earlier this week that it will resume flights out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport, restoring commercial service in Delaware for the first time since 2015.

The three new routes out of Philadelphia will all be flown with AirBus A320-family jets.