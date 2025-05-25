Guy Gaudreau to throw out first pitch at Phillies game ahead of inaugural family 5K

The inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk is set for next Saturday, May 31 at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, New Jersey, and to help commemorate it, Guy Gaudreau will throw out a ceremonial first pitch ahead of Tuesday night's Phillies game against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

The first annual 5K was organized to honor and celebrate the lives of Guy's sons, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, two local hockey stars who stayed connected to South Jersey and frequently gave back to their communities even as their respective careers took off at Boston College.

Johnny was an NHL star for the Calgary Flames and then the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew made a several-year run in the minor leagues before making a pivot into coaching. The brothers died last August after being struck by a car while bicycling near their family home in Oldmans Township.

The 5K will be a means for the community to pay tribute to the brothers and support the Gaudreau family. All proceeds from the event will also be going toward the construction of an adaptive playground for the Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey, which offers services to more than 135 students with varying disabilities, and has long been a cause close to the Gaudreaus.

"To know the Gaudreau family is to know that family comes before all else," Michele McCloskey, Executive Director and Principal of the Archbishop Damiano School, said in a press release. "The family’s long-standing dedication and history at Archbishop Damiano School have been a source of inspiration for us all. Their kindness and love continue to touch our hearts as they strive to live our mission and impact our students' lives despite their loss."

Along with the 5K, which was made open to both serious and casual runners/walkers, the event will include a one-mile run and other games for kids.

Registration for the on-location race, scheduled to start at 8 a.m. next Saturday morning, was filled as of Sunday afternoon, but kids can still be signed up for the shorter dash, and interested participants are still encouraged to run the distance with a virtual option from wherever they can.

The 5K also has merchandise up for sale online to raise additional funds (SEEN HERE), along with a gift basket raffle and a memorabilia auction that has one of Johnny's signed jerseys from the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as its centerpiece (SEEN HERE).

Tuesday night's Phillies game will start at 6:45 p.m., and Guy will throw out his first pitch right before.

“The lives of John and Matthew have left an indelible mark not just on our local community, but on countless individuals across the country and around the world,” Michael Green, committee member of Gaudreau Family 5K, said. “What makes this event truly special is that it’s not confined to the Greater Philadelphia area. We envision satellite events in cities like Columbus, Calgary, and Boston—and in every community touched by the inspiring legacy of these two remarkable young men.”

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports