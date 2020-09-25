Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl abducted from Cheltenham, police say

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Friday afternoon for a 7-year-old girl who was abducted in the area of Cheltenham.

Authorities are searching for Giselle Torres, who was last seen at 2:18 p.m. on Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park, police said. The alert was issued shortly after 5 p.m.

Torres is believed to have been abducted by 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres in a white or black Dodge Charger. Police did not specify the relationship between the girl and the man.

Giselle Torres is described as 4 feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

Juan Pablo Torres is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing body armor, a face mask and glasses.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911, or Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 885-1600.