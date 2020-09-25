More News:

September 25, 2020

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl abducted from Cheltenham, police say

Giselle Torres is reported missing; Police say they are searching for Juan Pablo Torres who is driving a Dodge Charger

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Abductions
Amber Alert Giselle Torres Contributed images/Pennsylvania State Police

An Amber Alert was issued by Cheltenham police on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Authorities are searching for Giselle Torres, 7. She reportedly was abducted by Juan Pablo Torres, 41 and was last seen at 2:18 PM in Elkins Park. Police said Juan Pablo Torres is driving a white or black Dodge Charger. Anyone with information should call 911.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Friday afternoon for a 7-year-old girl who was abducted in the area of Cheltenham.

Authorities are searching for Giselle Torres, who was last seen at 2:18 p.m. on Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park, police said. The alert was issued shortly after 5 p.m. 

Torres is believed to have been abducted by 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres in a white or black Dodge Charger. Police did not specify the relationship between the girl and the man.

Giselle Torres is described as 4 feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

Juan Pablo Torres is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing body armor, a face mask and glasses.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911, or Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 885-1600.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Abductions Cheltenham Pennsylvania State Police Elkins Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly expert talks predators, 'dumb ones' and how to win this war
Spotted Lanternfly Predators

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles GM Howie Roseman is serving two masters
Howie-Roseman_010820_usat

Prevention

KN95 masks shouldn't be used when treating COVID-19 patients, safety group warns
KN95 masks

Phillies

Forget everything else, J.T. Realmuto debacle should be enough to get Matt Klentak fired
Realmuto_092220_usat

Casinos

Three Philly restaurants adding locations at Live! Hotel and Casino
Live Casino Restaurants

Fitness

Unite Fitness hosting workouts at 23rd Street Armory
Unite Fitness at 23rd Street Armory

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved