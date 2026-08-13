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August 13, 2026

Glen Foerd to open its riverfront grounds for free live music and mansion tours

The Aug. 20 event along the Delaware River also will feature lawn games, kids crafts and food and drinks for purchase.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Summer Glen Foerd
Geln foerd Third Thursday Provided Courtesy/Glen Foerd

Glen Foerd will open its riverfront grounds Aug. 20 for a free evening of live music, lawn games, kids activities and self-guided mansion tours.

Glen Foerd is giving people another chance to spend a summer evening along the Delaware River with free live music, activities and access to its historic mansion.

The Northeast Philadelphia estate will hold its next Third Thursday event Aug. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and settle in on the lawn, play lawn games or explore the 18-acre property.

Philadelphia musician Ashton John will perform throughout the evening, and there will be arts and crafts for kids. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.

The Glen Foerd mansion will be open for free self-guided tours, giving attendees a chance to explore the historic home and see pieces from its collection alongside work by artists in residence.

Admission is free, though Glen Foerd suggests a $10 donation to support its community programming. Advance registration is encouraged.

Third Thursday at Glen Foerd

Thursday, Aug. 20 | 6-8 p.m.
Glen Foerd
5001 Grant Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Free; $10 suggested donation

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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