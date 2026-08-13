Glen Foerd to open its riverfront grounds for free live music and mansion tours

Glen Foerd is giving people another chance to spend a summer evening along the Delaware River with free live music, activities and access to its historic mansion.

The Northeast Philadelphia estate will hold its next Third Thursday event Aug. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and settle in on the lawn, play lawn games or explore the 18-acre property.

Philadelphia musician Ashton John will perform throughout the evening, and there will be arts and crafts for kids. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.

The Glen Foerd mansion will be open for free self-guided tours, giving attendees a chance to explore the historic home and see pieces from its collection alongside work by artists in residence.

Admission is free, though Glen Foerd suggests a $10 donation to support its community programming. Advance registration is encouraged.

Thursday, Aug. 20 | 6-8 p.m.

Glen Foerd

5001 Grant Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19114

Free; $10 suggested donation

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.