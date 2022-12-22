Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long.

Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand into Pennsylvania beginning next year.

Franchise locations are planned in Delaware, Lehigh, Dauphin and Adams counties. The first two stores will open next April in Adams County. One will be in Fairfield, at 4910 Fairfield Road. The other will be in Gettysburg, at 12 Deatrick Drive, FastCasual.com reported.

It's not yet known how many stores will open in Delaware County and when they might debut.

Goodcents is known for baking its own rolls on site at its stores twice a day, including special flavors like garlic pepper. The menu offers a range of hot and cold hoagies made as big as 16 inches, in addition to a selection of to-go meals and freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies. Goodcents also offers catering services.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Goodcents to Pennsylvania," Jami Bond, Goodcents vice president of franchise development, said. "We are excited to introduce Goodcents' quality food and great customer service to a new market as we grow the brand in a new state. We expect Pennsylvanians will become Goodcents fans pretty quickly after they smell our bread baking in their neighborhood stores."

Goodcents currently has about 70 locations in eight states. More than 30 Goodcents stores are in the Kansas City area, where Joe Bisogno founded the company in 1989. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes served as a partner in celebrating the company's 30th anniversary in 2019.

In a landscape dotted with Wawas, Subways, Jersey Mike's and too many other hoagie shops to name, Goodcents could offer the Pennsylvania something a bit different with a distinctly local reputation of its own.