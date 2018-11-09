Gritty fever still fresh, Philly reacts to another new mascot

November 09, 2018
The Philadelphia Wings witnessed the meteoric rise of Flyers mascot Gritty — and they wanted a piece.
So the professional lacrosse team rolled out a brand new mascot of its own on Friday.
Meet Wingston, who's like a ... dragon? Griffin? Prehistoric turtlesaurus?
Let’s welcome the newest addition to the Wings Family, @WingstonNLL! pic.twitter.com/1glDtFT0H9— Philadelphia Wings (@NLLwings) November 9, 2018
Introducing the @NLLwings mascot Wingston!! Welcome to the @NLL !!! pic.twitter.com/Wij5UATJWp— NLL (@NLL) November 9, 2018
Whatever he is, he's family now, even if he's a lax bro. (We all know Gritty sucks really bad at hockey and we still love him, anyway.)
Welcome to the Philly Fam, @WingstonNLL! #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/zT9rUx1IAm— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 9, 2018
Pictured: Philadelphia City Council pic.twitter.com/hUjioPpo8J— Dan McQuade (@dhm) November 9, 2018
New @NLLwings mascot “Wingston” makes his debut! pic.twitter.com/jAsaJ5jznc— Underground Sports Philadelphia (@UndergroundPHI) November 9, 2018
Here's what Philly is saying about the latest addition to the mascot club. You have to get hazed a little, Wingston. Then you're cool.
ok I'll go ahead and say it: he doesn't have wings https://t.co/MBdRz3Hf0B— CarMax McCarthy (@OhWowHmm) November 9, 2018
Here’s another round of “what the fuck is that Philly mascot” https://t.co/kRGOskdJI5— catarina (@catxbenn) November 9, 2018
Those damn meth head Philly mascots @branded_sports https://t.co/FHMCjMlAgF— Kurbs (@ekurbyun) November 9, 2018
Philly is having a mascot renaissance https://t.co/rn0vHbvASK— (((Nick Dye))) (@NickDye1993) November 9, 2018
Yet another new Philly mascot. I wonder if he will explode just like @GrittyNHL.— Podadelphia: A Philly Sports Podcast (@podadelphia) November 9, 2018
(Checks earpiece)
I’m being told there is literally a 0% chance of this happening. https://t.co/lkZW0mdAwt
I need a poster of all of the Philly mascots together so I can hang it up in my room @Phillies @sixers @Eagles @NHLFlyers @NLLwings— Mikey Crone™ (@iCRONE_324) November 9, 2018
The Philly mascot market is getting over-saturated... pic.twitter.com/rKnWdsfHOM— Alex (@Alexander__KR) November 9, 2018