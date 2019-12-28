More Sports:

December 28, 2019

Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
Shaun Wade and Ohio State's secondary will be tested tonight by Clemson's offense.

As long as you're taking in some college football bowl action this holiday season, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Antonio Gibson, WR/RB/KR, Memphis (6'2, 220): (17) Memphis v.s (10) Penn State, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Saturday, December 28, 12:00 p.m.

Gibson is a versatile playmaker for Memphis, working out of the slot, as a running back, and as a kick returner. He is stoutly built, and he has some juice. Look at this ridiculous game he had this season against SMU:


Memphis has put three skill position players in the NFL the last two drafts. They were WR Anthony Miller (Bears, Round 2, 2018), RB Darrell Henderson (Rams, Round 3, 2019), and RB Tony Pollard (Cowboys, Round 4, 2019).

Gibson is something of a late bloomer as a senior JUCO transfer who really hadn't produced until the 2019 season. His career receiving numbers at Memphis: 

Antonio Gibson Rec Yards YPC TD 
 201899 16.5 
 201932 636 19.9 


He also added 31 carries for 363 yards (11.7 yards per carry) and 4 TDs as a runner, and a 28.8 kick return average (1 TD) this season. It'll be interesting to see how he fares against an athletic Penn State defense. This is maybe a lofty comparison, but he gives me a bit of a Deebo Samuel vibe.

Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame (6'4, 265): (15) Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Camping World Bowl, Saturday, December 28, 12:00 p.m.

Notre Dame has a pair of edge rushers who will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Kareem is the lesser known of the two. While Julian Okwara is more explosive, Kareem is bigger, more stout against the run, and right or wrong (wrong, probably?), he seems to be closer to what the Eagles prioritize in their defensive ends.

Though not as explosive as Okwara, Kareem does have some athleticism. A highlight reel:


2019 rookie fourth round pick Shareef Miller was only active for one game this season, and he didn't play. If the Eagles are unhappy with the way he has come along as a rookie, Kareem makes sense as late Day 2, early Day 3 pick. 

Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame (5'11, 194): (15) Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Camping World Bowl, Saturday, December 28, 12:00 p.m.

Pride is track star who made Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list prior to the 2019 season:

Before coming to South Bend, he was a two-time state champion in the 400m dash and state champion in the 200m dash and 100m dash. Last February at the 2018 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships he ran a personal-best 6.73 seconds in the 60-meter dash. His 10.50 100 time is one of the fastest in school history. This offseason he clocked a 4.32 40, according to teammate Braden Lenzy.

While his ball skills and overall technique could use some improvement, there won't be receivers who can outrace him down the field, and obviously, big plays have really hurt the Eagles' defense in 2019. There will be concerns, however, about bigger receivers beating him down the field on 50-50 balls.

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State (6'1, 194): (3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State: Playstation Fiesta Bowl (CFB Semifinal), Saturday, December 28, 8:00 p.m.

Ohio State puts one or more defensive backs in the NFL every year lately, and often high in the draft:

 YearPlayer Team Round Overall 
 2014Bradley Roby, CB Broncos 31 
 2014Christian Bryant, S Rams 241 
 2015Doran Grant, CB Steelers 121 
 2016Eli Apple, CB Giants 10 
 2016Vonn Bell, S Saints 61 
 2017Marshon Lattimore, CB Saints 11 
 2017Malik Hooker, S Colts 15 
 2017Gareon Conley, CB Raiders 24 
 2018Denzel Ward, CB Browns 
 2019Kendall Sheffield, CB Falcons 111 


That would be six first-round defensive backs in the last six years.

Jeffrey Okudah will likely be the first Buckeye DB to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he'll go in the first round. Wade could be a first-round pick as well. Wade's best trait is his versatility, as he can play outside corner, slot corner, and safety. Here's a good look at what he gives the Ohio State defense:


Personally, I like him in the Malcolm Jenkins role in the Eagles' defense.

Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State (6'0, 195): (3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State: Playstation Fiesta Bowl (CFB Semifinal), Saturday, December 28, 8:00 p.m.

On the advice of Cris Carter, Arnette opted not to declare for the draft after the 2018 season, and he stayed at OSU for his redshirt senior season. The Athletic's Bill Landis did a nice job telling his story, which contains some concerns (not getting along with positional coaches) and some positives (fending off five-star recruits and keeping his starting job).

As a player, Arnette lacks the same kind of athleticism as some of his defensive back teammates, but he competes and has some outside-slot versatility. A highlight reel:


Sometime on Day 3 feels like appropriate value.

Previously profiled players

• August 24

  1. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
  2. Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida
  3. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
  4. Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami
  5. Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

• August 31

  1. Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss
  2. Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
  3. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
  4. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
  5. Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn

• September 7

  1. Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
  2. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
  3. J.D. Spielman, WR, Nebraska
  4. Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State
  5. Ashtyn Davis, S, California

• September 14

  1. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
  2. Cohl Cabral, C, Arizona State
  3. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
  4. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
  5. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

• September 21

  1. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
  2. Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama
  3. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
  4. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
  5. Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

• September 28

  1. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
  2. Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama
  3. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
  4. Jaquarius Landrews, S, Mississippi State
  5. Zack Moss, RB, Utah

• October 5

  1. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
  2. Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan
  3. Oluwole Betiku Jr., DE, Illinois
  4. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
  5. Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

• October 12

  1. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
  2. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
  3. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
  4. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
  5. Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

• October 19

  1. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
  2. Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State
  3. Brandon Jones, S, Texas
  4. Steven Gonzalez, OG, Penn State
  5. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

• October 26

  1. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
  2. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
  3. Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
  4. K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford
  5. McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

• November 2

  1. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
  2. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
  3. Patrick Nelson, S/LB, SMU
  4. James Proche, WR, SMU
  5. Joe Reed, WR/RB/KR, Virginia

• November 9

  1. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
  2. James Lynch, DT, Baylor
  3. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
  4. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
  5. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

• November 16

  1. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
  2. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
  3. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
  4. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
  5. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

• November 23

  1. Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State
  2. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
  3. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  4. Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
  5. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

• November 30

  1. Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri
  2. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
  3. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
  4. Darryl Williams, OG/C, Mississippi State
  5. Douglas Coleman, S, Texas Tech

• December 7

  1. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
  2. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
  3. Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU
  4. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
  5. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

• December 14

  1. Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State
  2. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State
  3. Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana Lafayette
  4. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
  5. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

December 21

  1. Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State
  2. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
  3. James Morgan, QB, FIU
  4. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
  5. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

December 26

  1. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
  2. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
  3. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
  4. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
  5. Michael Pittman, WR, USC

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

