Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

December 28, 2019
As long as you're taking in some college football bowl action this holiday season, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Gibson is a versatile playmaker for Memphis, working out of the slot, as a running back, and as a kick returner. He is stoutly built, and he has some juice. Look at this ridiculous game he had this season against SMU:
Memphis has put three skill position players in the NFL the last two drafts. They were WR Anthony Miller (Bears, Round 2, 2018), RB Darrell Henderson (Rams, Round 3, 2019), and RB Tony Pollard (Cowboys, Round 4, 2019).
Gibson is something of a late bloomer as a senior JUCO transfer who really hadn't produced until the 2019 season. His career receiving numbers at Memphis:
|Antonio Gibson
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2018
|6
|99
|16.5
|2
|2019
|32
|636
|19.9
|8
He also added 31 carries for 363 yards (11.7 yards per carry) and 4 TDs as a runner, and a 28.8 kick return average (1 TD) this season. It'll be interesting to see how he fares against an athletic Penn State defense. This is maybe a lofty comparison, but he gives me a bit of a Deebo Samuel vibe.
Notre Dame has a pair of edge rushers who will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Kareem is the lesser known of the two. While Julian Okwara is more explosive, Kareem is bigger, more stout against the run, and right or wrong (wrong, probably?), he seems to be closer to what the Eagles prioritize in their defensive ends.
Though not as explosive as Okwara, Kareem does have some athleticism. A highlight reel:
2019 rookie fourth round pick Shareef Miller was only active for one game this season, and he didn't play. If the Eagles are unhappy with the way he has come along as a rookie, Kareem makes sense as late Day 2, early Day 3 pick.
Pride is track star who made Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list prior to the 2019 season:
Before coming to South Bend, he was a two-time state champion in the 400m dash and state champion in the 200m dash and 100m dash. Last February at the 2018 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships he ran a personal-best 6.73 seconds in the 60-meter dash. His 10.50 100 time is one of the fastest in school history. This offseason he clocked a 4.32 40, according to teammate Braden Lenzy.
While his ball skills and overall technique could use some improvement, there won't be receivers who can outrace him down the field, and obviously, big plays have really hurt the Eagles' defense in 2019. There will be concerns, however, about bigger receivers beating him down the field on 50-50 balls.
Ohio State puts one or more defensive backs in the NFL every year lately, and often high in the draft:
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Round
|Overall
|2014
|Bradley Roby, CB
|Broncos
|1
|31
|2014
|Christian Bryant, S
|Rams
|7
|241
|2015
|Doran Grant, CB
|Steelers
|4
|121
|2016
|Eli Apple, CB
|Giants
|1
|10
|2016
|Vonn Bell, S
|Saints
|2
|61
|2017
|Marshon Lattimore, CB
|Saints
|1
|11
|2017
|Malik Hooker, S
|Colts
|1
|15
|2017
|Gareon Conley, CB
|Raiders
|1
|24
|2018
|Denzel Ward, CB
|Browns
|1
|4
|2019
|Kendall Sheffield, CB
|Falcons
|4
|111
That would be six first-round defensive backs in the last six years.
Jeffrey Okudah will likely be the first Buckeye DB to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he'll go in the first round. Wade could be a first-round pick as well. Wade's best trait is his versatility, as he can play outside corner, slot corner, and safety. Here's a good look at what he gives the Ohio State defense:
Personally, I like him in the Malcolm Jenkins role in the Eagles' defense.
On the advice of Cris Carter, Arnette opted not to declare for the draft after the 2018 season, and he stayed at OSU for his redshirt senior season. The Athletic's Bill Landis did a nice job telling his story, which contains some concerns (not getting along with positional coaches) and some positives (fending off five-star recruits and keeping his starting job).
As a player, Arnette lacks the same kind of athleticism as some of his defensive back teammates, but he competes and has some outside-slot versatility. A highlight reel:
Sometime on Day 3 feels like appropriate value.
