Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

As long as you're taking in some college football action this Saturday, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (6'2, 191): Oklahoma at Kansas State, 12:00 p.m.

CeeDee Lamb is awesome. First, his numbers:

CeeDeeLamb Rec Yard YPC TD 2017 46 807 17.5 7 2018 65 1158 17.8 11 2019 31 681 22.0 10



Next, his highlights:





If you try to poke holes in Lamb's game, you're nitpicking. He has great hands, body control, he tracks the ball with ease, strength, YAC ability, etc etc. If there's one small gripe, it's that he's not a burner, though certainly his speed is fine.

He's probably going to be a top 10 pick, which is a realistic "worst case scenario" for the Eagles' 2019 season at the moment. If the Eagles' season doesn't fall apart and Lamb somehow fell because the 2020 NFL Draft is going to be absolutely loaded with wide receiver talent, maybe he would be a trade-up target? Anyway, I just felt like including him, because why not? Maybe just hope that he doesn't go to the Giants to be their OBJ replacement, minus the drama.

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State (6'1, 200): Wisconsin at Ohio State, 12:00 p.m.

Ohio State puts one or more defensive backs in the NFL every year lately, and often high in the draft:

Year Player Team Round Overall 2014 Bradley Roby, CB Broncos 1 31 2014 Christian Bryant, S Rams 7 241 2015 Doran Grant, CB Steelers 4 121 2016 Eli Apple, CB Giants 1 10 2016 Vonn Bell, S Saints 2 61 2017 Marshon Lattimore, CB Saints 1 11 2017 Malik Hooker, S Colts 1 15 2017 Gareon Conley, CB Raiders 1 24 2018 Denzel Ward, CB Browns 1 4 2019 Kendall Sheffield, CB Falcons 4 111



That would be six first-round defensive backs in the last six years. Okudah is another potential first-round pick upcoming in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has good size, long arms, and of particular note to Eagles fans, great speed and footwork to cover fast receivers deep down the field. Yes, those kinds of corners do exist. As a bonus, he also attacks in run support.

Here's his game this season against Washington:



In my view, Okudah will go early, but since there are so many corners and receivers likely to go Round 1 this year, I'm just going to preview them all.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU (6'4, 315): Auburn at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Cushenberry was a lightly-recruited prospect coming out of high school who has improved drastically, and was elected to wear LSU's prestigious No. 18 jersey this season, which goes to a good player who also has great character:

"The No. 18 is for a guy who's not going to get in trouble off the field," (Jacob) Hester said. "He's going to go to class. He's going to do the right things. He's also going to be a leader on the football team. He's going to be a guy who everyone can count on. You don't have to worry about ever seeing his name in the newspaper for the wrong reasons."

Cushenberry would be a first round prospect if Chip Kelly were still in the league.

OK, kidding aside, he is the best offensive lineman on an LSU line that has done a great job protecting Heisman candidate Joe Burrow, and the Eagles could use a strong leader at center whenever Jason Kelce retires, which could be as soon as this next offseason. He'll probably be a late Day 2, early Day 3 pick if he comes out.

K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford (6'5, 222): Arizona at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

In his first two years as a starter at Stanford, Costello had 43 TD passes vs. 15 INTs and an 8.2 YPA average. He opted to stay in school, and his senior season has been disappointing, as he got out to a slow start on the field in his first three games, and a thumb injury has sidelined him since.

Costello's best trait is his accuracy, particularly on touch passes down the field, which you can see plenty of in the following video. Note that he puts the ball in places where his receiver can make the play despite close coverage.



As you can see in the above video, Costello isn't going to be a threat as a runner in the NFL, but he does a good job buying time with subtle moves inside the pocket, and throwing at multiple arm angles when the pocket begins to collapse around him. His arm strength is just OK, depending on how you look at it. On the one hand, he throws a pretty deep ball. On the other hand, if you're asking him to fire a laser into the turkey hole, forget it.

Costello technically has a year of eligibility left, so he could opt to stay one more year at Stanford since 2019 hasn't gone as he would have liked. If he does declare for the draft, I view him as a Day 3 pick, and he seems to be the type of quarterback, especially at 6'5, that the Eagles would like to back up Carson Wentz.

McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas (6'3, 300): Arkansas at Alabama, 7:00 p.m.

Agim is a future 3-tech in the NFL with good quickness to cause disruption in the backfield. He is having his best season at Arkansas so far, as he has five sacks in six games. You can see his athleticism here:



As you can see, Agim also has a knack for dislodging the football. Since 2017, he has six forced fumbles. The Eagles will get Malik Jackson back next season, but it's time to also develop some young interior defenders.

