October 17, 2022

Your TV guide to watching the Phillies, Sixers and Flyers during a jam-packed week of big games

Even the Philadelphia Union have a playoff match, all combining to create one of the busiest weeks of sports in the city in the last 11 years, at least

The Philadelphia Phillies begin the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, the Sixers open their season versus the Boston Celtics, the Flyers play and the Union are in the playoffs. It all adds up to an exciting week of sports on TV for fans. Above, Bryce Harper and his teammate celebrate after winning the NLDS on Satruday.

What a time to be alive for Philadelphia sports fans – the Phillies play Game 1 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres tonight; the undefeated Eagles beat the Cowboys; the Flyers won their first two games; and the Sixers open the NBA season tonight against the Boston Celtics.

The rest of this week, and the weekend, are jam-packed with local sports to watch on TV. That combined with how well the teams are playing – and in the Sixers case, the expectations for the new season – has created the most exciting week of games in Philadelphia at least in the last 11 years, the last time the Phillies were in the playoffs.

MORE: Is 'Dancing On My Own' the Phillies' playoff anthem?

Even the Philadelphia Union, the best team in the MLS Eastern Conference, are getting in on the party. The club plays its opening playoff match Thursday in Chester against FC Cincinnati.

Just imagine if the Eagles were playing Sunday, instead of on their bye week. If the Phillies can advance to the World Series ... but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

For the rest of this week, we're here to help keep track of all the excitement. Here's our Philly sports-specific TV guide for watching the Phillies, Sixers, Flyers and Union games through Sunday, Oct. 23:

Tuesday, Oct. 18

TIMEGAMETV NETWORK
7:00 p.m. Flyers @ Tampa Bay LightningESPN
7:30 p.m.Sixers @ Boston Celtics TNT
8:03 p.m. Phillies @ San Diego Padres
NLCS Game 1 		FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

TIMEGAMETV NETWORK
4:35 p.m. Phillies @ San Diego Padres
NLCS Game 2		FOX/FS1
7:30 p.m.Flyers @ Florida PanthersTNT

Thursday, Oct. 20

 TIMEGAMETV NETWORK
7:30 p.m.Sixers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
TNT
8:00 p.m.Union vs. FC Cincinnati
MLS Cup Eastern Conference Semifinals		FS1

Friday, Oct. 21

TIMEGAMETV NETWORK
 7:37 p.m.Phillies vs. San Diego Padres
NLCS Game 3 		FS1 

Saturday, Oct. 22

TIMEGAMETV NETWORK
6:00 p.m.Sixers vs. San Antonio SpursNBC Sports Philly
7:45 p.m.Phillies vs. San Diego Padres
NCLS Game 4		FOX
8:00 p.m.Flyers vs. Nashville PredatorsNBC Sports Philly+

Sunday, Oct. 23

 TIMEGAMETV NETWORK 
2:37 p.m. Phillies vs. San Diego Padres
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)		FS1 
7 p.m. Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks NBC Sports Philly 

