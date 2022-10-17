Your TV guide to watching the Phillies, Sixers and Flyers during a jam-packed week of big games

What a time to be alive for Philadelphia sports fans – the Phillies play Game 1 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres tonight; the undefeated Eagles beat the Cowboys; the Flyers won their first two games; and the Sixers open the NBA season tonight against the Boston Celtics.

The rest of this week, and the weekend, are jam-packed with local sports to watch on TV. That combined with how well the teams are playing – and in the Sixers case, the expectations for the new season – has created the most exciting week of games in Philadelphia at least in the last 11 years, the last time the Phillies were in the playoffs.

Even the Philadelphia Union, the best team in the MLS Eastern Conference, are getting in on the party. The club plays its opening playoff match Thursday in Chester against FC Cincinnati.

Just imagine if the Eagles were playing Sunday, instead of on their bye week. If the Phillies can advance to the World Series ... but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

For the rest of this week, we're here to help keep track of all the excitement. Here's our Philly sports-specific TV guide for watching the Phillies, Sixers, Flyers and Union games through Sunday, Oct. 23:

Tuesday, Oct. 18

TIME GAME TV NETWORK 7:00 p.m. Flyers @ Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN 7:30 p.m. Sixers @ Boston Celtics TNT 8:03 p.m. Phillies @ San Diego Padres

NLCS Game 1 FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

TIME GAME TV NETWORK 4:35 p.m. Phillies @ San Diego Padres

NLCS Game 2 FOX/FS1 7:30 p.m. Flyers @ Florida Panthers TNT

Thursday, Oct. 20

TIME GAME TV NETWORK 7:30 p.m. Sixers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

TNT 8:00 p.m. Union vs. FC Cincinnati

MLS Cup Eastern Conference Semifinals FS1

Friday, Oct. 21

TIME GAME TV NETWORK 7:37 p.m. Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

NLCS Game 3 FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

TIME GAME TV NETWORK 6:00 p.m. Sixers vs. San Antonio Spurs NBC Sports Philly 7:45 p.m. Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

NCLS Game 4 FOX 8:00 p.m. Flyers vs. Nashville Predators NBC Sports Philly+

Sunday, Oct. 23