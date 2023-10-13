An old greenhouse in Elkins Park is now a memorial for gun violence victims

Nestled within the historic Elkins Estate in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, a once-overgrown greenhouse has been transformed into a memorial to people killed by gun violence.

In its solace, the House of the Living serves as a space for healing and reflection for those who have lost loved ones to Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic.

"My wife and I walk her dog through the Elkins Estate ... and we were walking by the house one day, which was really overgrown," said Ron Tarver, an art professor at Swarthmore College. "The thought just occurred to me. What would happen if the panels were inscribed with portraits of victims of gun violence, with the idea that the light shining through the portraits would nurture the plants inside? And that was the thought that just came to me literally out of the blue."

Tarver pitched the idea to Brandon Ritter, the COO of the Farmer Jawn, early last year. The nonprofit was refurbishing the greenhouse with the intention of using the space to run agricultural-related programs and offer farm-fresh foods.

"So we just had a flurry of activity, just to start trying to get the greenhouse cleaned up and cleared out because it hadn't been active for over 10 to 15 years," Ritter said. "And then, when I ran into Ron and he explained his idea for this project ... I was like, 'Oh, great, I'm always looking for community engagement.'

"We were a new organization and still green, but this was an opportunity to get some movement started and get folks involved, and so not too far after Ron had brought his idea, I ran into a person who was able to connect me to EMIR. I was like, 'Oh, this is great, perfect timing.'"

Tarver and his Swarthmore College colleague, Jody Joyner, led the design of the memorial. They view the transformation of the greenhouse as an enduring tribute, reflecting their deep respect for the impacted families.

The greenhouse now features 90 engraved, acrylic panels, each bearing the portrait and name of a gun violence victim from Philadelphia – and more will be added. The portraits show the victims living their lives, a point of emphasis so that families can remember them as they were.

The name of the memorial, House of the Living, is an ode to Octavia Butler's novel, "Parable of the Sower," Tarver said.

The portraits came to life in the warm embrace of the greenhouse during the soft opening of the memorial, held June 3, according to Tarver and Chantay Love, co-founder and president of the EMIR Healing Center, a nonprofit that aids families impacted by homicides and violence.

An atmosphere of healing permeated the space as children posed with their fathers and grandparents bonded with their grandchildren, they said. To Tarver and Love, the scene was a resounding affirmation that the memorial provides a much-needed space for remembrance, healing and growth.

"When the soft opening happened, it was unanimous that this had to continue and that this shouldn't be the last one," Love said. "And so I think that for our families that see this and experience it, it was a different type of experience. And then that everyone walking through our doors has an opportunity to do it."

Upon completion, the greenhouse will boast 410 portraits, symbolizing the staggering toll of gun violence in Philadelphia, which sees an average of 433 gun-related fatalities every year.

The project is coming together in three stages. The first, supported by a grant from the Engaged Humanities Studios of the Lang Center at Swarthmore College, involved revitalizing the greenhouse and conducting trauma-informed interviews.

Phase two is focused on raising the $300,000 needed to complete the project. The funds will cover the cost of greenhouse restoration, student honorariums, counseling services, and additional expenses. With support from the community, the hope is to establish an endowment to ensure the memorial's enduring legacy.

The last stage will usher in a new era, enabling workshops, gardening initiatives, and other activities that resonate with the families.

EMIR has taken a central role in engaging with the families of gun violence victims, ensuring that the memorial is a respectful representation of their loved ones. The organization was founded following the death of Love's brother, Emir Peter Greene, who was killed on March 26, 1997.

The organizations behind the memorial – EMIR, FarmerJawn and Swarthmore College – view the House of the Living as a beacon of hope, a tribute to resilience, and a testament to the power of community collaboration. They believe they have created a space where love and light continue to thrive, even in the face of unspeakable loss.