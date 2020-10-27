Kids in costume get discount on admission to Museum of the American Revolution

It's not a traditional Halloween this year, so maybe you should celebrate the holiday in a non-traditional way. The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is inviting families to visit over the weekend.

Kids ages 12 and under who dress in their Halloween costume will get $3 off admission. The deal is only available when purchasing tickets at the front desk and not online. Little ones ages 5 and younger are always free.



While at the museum, visitors can hear spooky stories from the Revolutionary War and learn how early Americans actually carved turnips and not pumpkins to ward away evil spirits.

On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a turnip carving demonstration in the museum's rotunda and a discussion on 18th Century folk customs.

A kid-friendly version of "The Legend of Sleepy Hallow" will be shared with visitors on both Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Also, before heading home for more Halloween fun, kids can grab pumpkin-carving templates inspired by art and artifacts found in the museum’s collection to use at home.

Halloween weekend festivities are included with regular admission. The current special exhibit at the museum is "When Women Lost the Vote," which explores a little-known piece of history.

Information on the museum's current health and safety protocols can be found online.