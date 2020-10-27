More Events:

October 27, 2020

Kids in costume get discount on admission to Museum of the American Revolution

Families are invited to visit the attraction over Halloween weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Halloween
Halloween at the Museum of the American Revolution Courtesy of/Museum of the American Revolution

Early Americans actually carved turnips and not pumpkins to ward away evil spirits.

It's not a traditional Halloween this year, so maybe you should celebrate the holiday in a non-traditional way. The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is inviting families to visit over the weekend.

Kids ages 12 and under who dress in their Halloween costume will get $3 off admission. The deal is only available when purchasing tickets at the front desk and not online. Little ones ages 5 and younger are always free.

RELATED: Families invited to safely trick or treat at these local events | Insomnia Cookies is celebrating Halloween with trick or treat box

While at the museum, visitors can hear spooky stories from the Revolutionary War and learn how early Americans actually carved turnips and not pumpkins to ward away evil spirits.

On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a turnip carving demonstration in the museum's rotunda and a discussion on 18th Century folk customs.

A kid-friendly version of "The Legend of Sleepy Hallow" will be shared with visitors on both Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Also, before heading home for more Halloween fun, kids can grab pumpkin-carving templates inspired by art and artifacts found in the museum’s collection to use at home.

Halloween weekend festivities are included with regular admission. The current special exhibit at the museum is "When Women Lost the Vote," which explores a little-known piece of history.

Information on the museum's current health and safety protocols can be found online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Halloween Philadelphia Museum of the American Revolution Museums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Some options for the Eagles ahead of the NFL trade deadline
Stephon-Gilmore_102720_usat

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Eagles

Three deals that make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline
JJ_Arcegia_Whiteside_sad_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020.jpg

Food & Drink

Philly takeout spot named best place to get a hot dog in Pennsylvania
Johnny's Hots Fishtown

Holiday

'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center
Winter on Broad

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved