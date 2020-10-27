Insomnia Cookies is celebrating Halloween with trick or treat box

Maybe you haven't had time to pick up a bag of Halloween candy yet, or maybe you've been stress eating through the one you purchased. We get it. 2020 has been tough on a lot of us.

If you're in need of some festive treats for the holiday this Saturday, then check out Insomnia Cookies' deal.

The company is offering a box filled with 50 individually wrapped classic cookies for $50.



Due to COVID-19, it's recommended that households giving out treats on Halloween leave them in a clearly marked area for children to collect rather than distributing them by hand, and treats should be individually wrapped or in grab-and-go bags.

The cookies are already safely packaged, so they're fine to give away without any added work. Plus, you'll give the house that always has full-size candy bars some competition.

You can start making your trick or treat 50 pack online. And if you choose to keep all the cookies for yourself – maybe giving a couple to a few lucky neighbors – that's OK, too.

The deal is available through 1 p.m. Saturday, both in-store and for local delivery. Insomnia Cookies notes that it may take extra time to fulfill the large orders.

Also, anyone who dresses up in their Halloween costume and stops by their local Insomnia Cookies store on Saturday will get a free cookie, no purchase necessary.



If you do decide to grab a few extra while in the shop, you can purchase some Halloween-inspired flavors. There's the limited-edition Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie and Peanut Butter Choco-Lantern Cookie.