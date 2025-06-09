Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff reprise 'Hamilton' roles for original cast's reunion at Tony Awards

The original "Hamilton" cast, including Leslie Odom Jr. and Jonathan Groff, reunited at the Tony Awards on Sunday night for a performance honoring the musical's 10-year anniversary.

Odom, the Philadelphia native who will return to his role of Aaron Burr this fall, sang solos from "Non-Stop" and "The Room Where it Happens." Groff, who grew up in Lancaster County, reprised his role as King George III, singing "You'll Be Back."

The 4-minute medley also included snippets from "My Shot," "The Schuyler Sisters," "Guns and Ships," "Yorktown," "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story" and "History Has Its Eyes on You."

"Hamilton" blends traditional musical theater music with hip-hop and rap to tell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, one of the authors of the Federalist papers and the first secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and skyrocketed to popularity. It went on to win 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize, among other honors. A filmed version of the musical is available on Disney+, and the show continues to run at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City.

Watch the full Tony's performance below: