Events to celebrate Hanukkah in Philadelphia

Hanukkah will begin the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22, and end the evening of Monday, Dec. 30.

In Philly, you can celebrate by taking part in a community event. Attend a menorah lighting at the Betsy Ross House, buy a ticket to a party at the National Museum of American Jewish History or watch as Boathouse Row lights up blue and white for Hanukkah.

Cocktails and Candle Lighting: Young Friends Hanukkah Party

The Young Friends of the National Museum of American Jewish Heritage are throwing a party on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the museum.

The annual Hanukkah celebration includes an open bar, latkes, live music and crafts. Tickets are $35.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. | $35 tickets

101 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Menorah Lighting at Betsy Ross House

The Betsy Ross House is partnering with the Old City Jewish Arts Center to host a community menorah lighting in the Betsy Ross House courtyard at 4:30 p.m. on the first night of Hanukkah.



There will be a free buffet with Hanukkah favorites like latkes and jelly donuts, too.



Sunday, Dec. 22

4:30 p.m. | Free to attend

239 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Menorah Lighting at Rittenhouse Square Park

On the first night of Hanukkah, gather in Rittenhouse Square Park for a menorah lighting at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served and there will be family-friendly entertainment.

Sunday, Dec. 22

4:30 p.m. | Free to attend

210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103



Hanukkah on Boathouse Row

On the evening of Sunday, Dec. 29, Boathouse Row will glow blue and white for Hanukkah. Take in the view from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive or by the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Free

Boathouse Row

