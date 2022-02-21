Woman found dead in Harleysville parking lot in suspected hit-and-run

A woman's body was found Monday morning in a Harleysville parking lot, prompting an investigation into what police believe was a hit-and-run crash.

The body was found face down around 6:30 a.m. in a lot behind an apartment complex at 3920 Eastport Way. The road forms part of a loop around Ashland Drive.

Evidence at the scene appears to be consistent with a car crash, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Authorities did not identify the woman or provide any additional information about the circumstances of her death.

The state police's Skippack Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the investigation into the woman's death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or might have information about the woman's death is asked to contact state police at (610) 584-1250.