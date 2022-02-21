Human remains found near Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

Philadelphia police are investigating human remains that were discovered Sunday afternoon near Kelly and Brewery Hill drives in Fairmount Park.

Police initially responded to a report of a person screaming at 32nd and Thompson streets in Brewerytown, according to 6ABC.

The person found the human remains behind a tree near Kelly Drive around noon Sunday, police said. Police were then directed to the nearby scene.

The human remains appeared to have been burned, police said. The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.

An investigation into what happened and how long the remains were left at the scene is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Philadelphia police have not responded to a PhillyVoice request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.