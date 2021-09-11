Harry's Oyster Bar closing at Bally's Atlantic City

A favorite seafood joint in Atlantic City will close at the end of September when Harry's Oyster Bar reaches the end of its lease at Bally's, the business announced.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners revealed the restaurant's last day will be Sept. 26.

Until that date, the restaurant will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Frank Dougherty and Maureen Shay opened Harry's Oyster Bar in 2011 as a tribute to Frank's great grandfather, Harry "Dock" Dougherty, whose orginal Dock's Oyster House opened in 1897.

Dougherty's other restaurants — Dock's Oyster House, Knife & Fork Inn, Dougherty's Steakhouse & Raw Bar, and Linwood Country Club — will remain open. Gift cards to Harry's Oyster Bar can be redeemed at any of these restaurants.

Merchandise at Harry's Oyster Bar will be 50% off in advance of the closure.

The announcment came as a blow to Bally's frequenters who make a point of visiting and catching live music outdoors as part of their stay.

Commenters on Facebook lamented the loss of another beloved spot at the casino hotel, which also said goodbye to Arturo's and The Reserve over the past decade.

Restaurant offerings at Balley's include Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, Carluccio’s Pizza, Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis, Red Bowl 88, Sack O’ Subs and Sportsbook Lounge, among chains like Dunkin' Donuts and Johnny Rockets.

There's no word yet on might be planned for the space occupied by Harry's Oyster Bar.