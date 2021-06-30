5 healthier cocktails for your Fourth of July weekend

Holiday weekends are always a challenge when it comes to healthy eating. There are always so many treats to indulge in, including the alcoholic kind. Enjoying a few cocktails this coming Fourth of July weekend doesn't have to derail your healthy diet though.

Nutritionists recommend that you choose recipes that are low in calories and sugar. And drink a glass of water in between each one to prevent from drinking too many in a short period.

Here are five healthier cocktail recipes to enjoy this weekend:

1. Berry Sangria

This red, white and blue sangria from EatingWell uses slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fruit instead of added sugar to maintain its sweetness.

Find the full recipe here.

2. Blue Harvest Cocktail

This recipe from Ocean Home Magazine can be easily served from a punch bowl, which makes it perfect for serving at a party. To make it more festive for the Fourth of July, decorate glasses with an American flag toothpick, lime wedge and raspberry.

Find the full recipe here.

3. Tequila Bramble

This mix of tequila, lemon, fresh blackberries and blackberry liqueur by Popsugar is less than 200 calories. It relies on fresh fruits and just a dab of agave syrup for its sweetness.

Find the full recipe here.

4. Healthy Strawberry Mojito

This recipe from The Clean Eating Couple calls for honey and fruit to sweeten its taste instead of adding spoons of sugar. It also replaces soda with lime seltzer to limit the added sugar.

Find the full recipe here.

5. Cucumber Margarita

Cucumbers are a great base for any cocktail because they are low in calories and filled with essential vitamins, including B vitamins, folic acid, calcium, vitamin C and iron. This recipe by Isabel Eats keeps it simple with only five ingredients.

Find the full recipe here.