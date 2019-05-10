Hepatitis A infections are surging in U.S. despite availability of effective vaccine

Hepatitis A infections have surged in the United States in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Infections reported between 2016 to 2018 catapulted by 294 percent compared to the previous three-year stretch. That jump came despite a vaccine that provides up to 95 percent protection among healthy people for as many as 11 years.

The CDC primarily attributed the surge to increased infections among the homeless population and drug users. Increases also have occurred among men who have sex with other men and via contaminated food.

