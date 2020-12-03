More Culture:

December 03, 2020

Hershey's will air classic Christmas 'Kisses' commercial after new advertisement draws criticism

The Pennsylvania-based company will run both commercials after swift reaction on social media

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Christmas Hershey
hershey kisses bells commercial Emily Rolen/for PhillyVoice

Hershey's new holiday commercial drew criticism from Twitter users this week, pressuring the Pennsylvania-based company to bring back their original advertisement which has aired annually since 1989.

Hershey's new twist on their annual Christmas commercial drew negative feedback from Twitter users this week, prompting the Pennsylvania-based company to bring back their classic advertisement.

The well-known holiday commercial featuring Hershey's Kisses as bells playing the holiday classic "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" has aired annually since 1989. 

This year, though, the company decided to try something new. Unfortunately, it did not go over well with some viewers. 

The new ad starts the same way as its predecessor, but is interrupted when a child picks up one of the Kisses, unwraps it, and uses it to bake holiday "peanut butter blossom cookies" topped with Hershey's Kisses.


The seemingly innocent "Bells to Blossoms" commercial appeared to enrage some Twitter users, who demanded that the company bring back the original advertisement. 

In response to the backlash, Hershey's has announced that it will now air both advertisements this holiday season. 


The company took the time to respond to some of the angry Tweets.

"Hey! Hi! We want to let you know that we will be airing both the original and our new Kisses holiday ad!" the company's account said in a message to a Twitter user on Tuesday.

View some of the feedback from Twitter users who just couldn't stand another change to normalcy in 2020 below.


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Christmas Hershey Philadelphia Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Holidays

New Jersey issues COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for upcoming winter holidays
new jersey covid-19 health safety guidelines christmas hanukkah.jpg

Men's Health

Don't let your relationship become a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Healthy Relationships Advice

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

TV

The Roots, Jimmy Fallon parody Taylor Swift's new 'folklore' documentary
Fallon Roots Swift folklore

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved