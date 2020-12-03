Hershey's will air classic Christmas 'Kisses' commercial after new advertisement draws criticism

December 03, 2020
Hershey's new twist on their annual Christmas commercial drew negative feedback from Twitter users this week, prompting the Pennsylvania-based company to bring back their classic advertisement.
The well-known holiday commercial featuring Hershey's Kisses as bells playing the holiday classic "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" has aired annually since 1989.
This year, though, the company decided to try something new. Unfortunately, it did not go over well with some viewers.
The new ad starts the same way as its predecessor, but is interrupted when a child picks up one of the Kisses, unwraps it, and uses it to bake holiday "peanut butter blossom cookies" topped with Hershey's Kisses.
In response to the backlash, Hershey's has announced that it will now air both advertisements this holiday season.
"Hey! Hi! We want to let you know that we will be airing both the original and our new Kisses holiday ad!" the company's account said in a message to a Twitter user on Tuesday.
View some of the feedback from Twitter users who just couldn't stand another change to normalcy in 2020 below.
I don’t like the 2020 version of the Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells commercial, because they interrupted the popular We Wish You a Merry Christmas jingle with a hand like in this picture. I like it better when one of the Hershey’s Kisses goes, “Whew!” at the end. pic.twitter.com/TpMwRUzInD— Alec Behan (@alec_behan) November 30, 2020
@Hersheys I don’t mind having a new Hershey’s kisses Christmas commercial in ADDITION to the original one. Please use both this holiday season! Some of us miss the old one too!— Mary Lou (@MaryLou5821) December 1, 2020
Hershey's updated their iconic Christmas commercial, and it doesn't have the same impact IMO. pic.twitter.com/A6jyNV0udf— The King of Paper (@Paperking99) November 29, 2020
I’m angry at the Hershey’s CEOs because of their latest Kisses commercial. I know it seems silly, but I impatiently wait for that first Kisses commercial of the holiday season. For me, Christmas doesn’t begin without it.— Ryan Merry 🎅🏻 (#Libraries Are Cool) 🎄 (@LudwigVonDrake8) November 24, 2020
Was changing the Hershey's Kiss Christmas Bells commercial really necessary? (@Hersheys)— Jack Sheldon (@thomasfan1984) November 30, 2020
@Hersheys redid my favorite Christmas commercial of ALL time. Have loved this commercial and have looked forward to it for over 30 years!!!!! Why change it now??? Just won't be the holiday's without hearing that last Hershey's kiss let out a big "whew" at the end! Damn u 2020— Angela Glim (@AngelaGlim) December 1, 2020
So after all of these years, they finally changed the Hershey’s Kiss Christmas commercial 😄— Nay Nay Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ (@CoverGurlNay) November 28, 2020
Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.