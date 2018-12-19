More News:

December 19, 2018

Hershey's Kisses all have broken tips right now, and no one knows why

And apparently people are mad the signature tip is missing

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
A Hershey's retail store is shown, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2010 in New York.

If you have a Hershey's Kiss in your home right now, open one. 

People all over social media are complaining to the Pennsylvania-based candy maker that the iconic chocolates are missing their traditional tips. 

So, we did the test in the PhillyVoice newsroom and, yep, the tips were all broken off a handful we received just today.

Here's what a Hershey's Kiss we had in our Philadelphia newsroom looked like on Wednesday.

Hershey

A Hershey's Kiss is best remembered for its signature shape — rounded on the bottom, shiny in color, and coming to a point on top.

The response online to the sagging and broken tips has been overwhelming. Most are wondering the cause of the phenomenon. And some people are mad about it, too, notably bakers who are using the Kisses to decorate their bakes. 

In a baking group on Facebook, members started pointing out the problem in early December.

It seems all of the kisses on the market are suffering from the problem, especially those wrapped in the holiday packaging. 

Officials with the company didn't provide an exact answer for why it's happening. Someone in the communications department at Hershey told Business Insider on Wednesday they were "looking at the issue now." 

It remains a mystery.

