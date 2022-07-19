Summer Celebration at the Glen Foerd estate to feature live music, activities and food

The historic Glen Foerd estate in Philadelphia is celebrating the summertime with two free, family-friendly outdoor events this month.

Summer Celebration is taking place on Sunday, July 24, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event features hands-on art and activities from partners including Riverfront North, Friends of Poquessing Creek, and Justine Kelley – a designer and printmaker who will guide the screen printing of a Glen Foerd illustration.

During the event, attendees can also enjoy lawn games, birding, tours of the Glen Foerd Main House and a new audio tour that helps guests explore the grounds.

Food trucks and a cash bar will be set up throughout the day, including vendors such as Smoke Break BBQ, Dos Hermanos, Dunkin Donuts, John's Water Ice, Mad Wild Wines and Mutual Respect brewing and distilling collective.

Philadelphia's popular brass band, SNACKTIME, is kicking off the musical entertainment at 6 p.m.

Later this month, Glen Foerd's Summer Series, which is held the last Thursday of each summer month through September, continues on July 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The July Summer Series event features live music by Brazilian band Minas and food and beverages from Wok Works Food Truck, Mad Wild Wine, and Mutual Respect.

Stephen Coleman, a teaching artist and museum professional, is leading a family-friendly art activity during the event.

Both events are free and open to the public, with donations appreciated but not required.

Attendees are asked to register in advance online, and are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.

Summer Celebration – Sunday, July 24 | 2-8 p.m.Summer Series – Thursday, July 28 | 6-8:30 p.m.Glen Foerd5001 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19114