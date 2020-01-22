More News:

January 22, 2020

Historic SEPTA trolleys being replaced by buses for at least a year

In dire need of repairs, Route 15 trolleys to be pulled from service Sunday

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Trolleys
Historic SEPTA Trolley Route 15 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The historic trolleys that run along SEPTA Route 15 will be removed from service for at least a year. Buses will replace the trolleys, which run transport passengers from Haddington to Port Richmond. The trolleys are in need of repair.

The recognizable retro trolleys that run along Girard Avenue are going away for at least one year. 

The trolleys will be removed Sunday for a variety of reasons, SEPTA officials announced on Tuesday. Among them: Only four of the 18 trolleys are capable of passing inspection, according to WHYY

The trolleys transport more than 8,200 daily passengers on Route 15, which runs from 63rd Street and Girard Avenue in Haddington to Richmond and Westmoreland streets in Port Richmond. 

Despite the needed repairs, SEPTA officials said the trolleys were slated to be taken from the tracks because a PennDot is removing a bridge along the route. They also said scheduling with trolley operators and the mixed use of buses and trolleys factored into the decision. 

Buses will replace the trolleys for up to 18 months, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Saturday is the last day to take a ride before they are removed from service. Some residents already have been hopped aboard the trolleys for one final ride. 

The advocacy group 5th Square already has started a petition urging the trolley's restoration, even as SEPTA promises their return. Advocates worry about overcrowding along Route 15 since buses have less capacity than the trolleys. 

This is not the first time that buses have replaced the Girard Avenue trolleys. Bus services were first used in 1992, when the trolleys were pulled for budgetary reasons. The trolleys returned in 2005, but construction forced buses to replace part of the line in 2012.

Though the current cars have the classic green and tan design from the 1940s, they were built following the 1992 suspension. SEPTA initially sought to replaced the old trolleys with "modern light rail vehicles," but eventually opted for trolleys built in the historic style.

They have been plagued by rust issues since, a member of the Transit Workers Union Local 234 told WHYY.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more SEPTA Trolleys Philadelphia Historic Preservation Transportation Public Transit

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Curt Schilling trending into Baseball Hall of Fame next year
Schilling Phils Manager

Investigations

In 15-year-old cold case, Bucks County man charged with murdering his friend
Brundage Cold Case

Health News

CDC confirms first U.S. case of potentially deadly new coronavirus
Coronavirus washington

Eagles

NFL free agency rumors: Eagles expected to 'go hard' after Byron Jones, Chris Harris, other cornerbacks
Byron-Jones_012220_usat

TV

Jason Segel's 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' is about a real multiplayer game with cult following
Dispatches from Elswhere Trailer

Food & Drink

Fort Mifflin turning soldiers' barracks into the Cannonball Tavern for one night
beer mug

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved