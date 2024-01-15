More News:

January 15, 2024

Police search for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run that occurred near The Met

A black vehicle, possibly a Porsche, struck Brian Howard Lloyd as he crossed the intersection of Broad and Poplar streets on Saturday morning, investigators say

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Broad and Poplar streets Street View/Google Maps

A 55-year-old man was fatally struck by a black SUV while crossing the road at Broad and Poplar streets on Saturday morning, police say. Investigators are looking to identify the vehicle in the hit-and-run.

Police have released footage of vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that killed a 55-year-old pedestrian at Broad and Poplar streets in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning. 

Investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying the black SUV that struck Brian Howard Lloyd at 6 a.m. Saturday as he was using a walker to cross the intersection near The Met. The impact of the crash caused Howard to land on a vehicle that was traveling behind the SUV that struck him, KYW reported. Howard was in the crosswalk when he was hit, investigators said.

Investigators released footage from the crash on Sunday evening. They said the suspected SUV might be a Porsche and has damage on the right side and front. It was traveling northbound on Broad Street when it hit Lloyd and fled. 

People with information can contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3181.

Lloyd was a father of three, 6ABC reported, and his family called on the driver involved to come forward. 

"Turn yourself in. You know you're wrong," Sylvia Dorn-Lloyd, Lloyd's stepmother told the station. "You broke up a family."

Just 12 hours before Howard was fatally struck, another hit-and-run occurred in Port Richmond. A man suffered two broken legs when he struck while pumping gas at 6:50 p.m. Friday. The car involved in the crash later was recovered a few streets away, unoccupied. 

Hit-and-run crashes decreased last year, though the number of deadly hit-and-runs went up. There were 38 hit-and-run-fatalities in 2023, up from 32 in 2022. On Dec. 28, two hit-and-run incidents occurred within hours of each other. 

