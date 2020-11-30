Holiday season in Manayunk includes festive trees, Rudolph Run

There's something for all ages in Manayunk this holiday season.

The annual Promenade of Trees will take place Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Businesses along Main Street will light up Christmas trees decorated with their take on the theme "Stories of the Season." Visitors can take an evening stroll to view them all.

Places like Winnie's, the Wall Cycling, the Little Apple, the Couch Tomato and Nicole Miller are participating.

Every Thursday night in Manayunk through the end of December, retails also will join in theme nights, including "Sweets & Spirits," "Secret Santa," "Men's Shopping Night" and "Dashing Through the Stores." Restaurants and bars will feature holiday happy hour specials every Thursday, as well.

The annual Rudolph Run is another festive event coming up. The 3-mile fun run organized by Philadelphia Runner will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Bring a canned good as your entry fee.

After finishing the Rudolph Run, participants will receive special promotions from Manayunk businesses that day. Look for "Reindeer Stop" signs to find deals like $2 beers, free hot chocolate and discounts on personal training sessions.

The neighborhood also is hosting its first Style Me Manayunk event on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature fashion and accessory vendors, live music and street food.

For more information on all the businesses in Manayunk, there's a handy shopping guide online with more details on all the holiday happenings this winter, too.