More Culture:

April 23, 2022

Holocaust class a family tradition for three generations of Stockton University students

Biology student Michael Ofansko's grandfather John Dominy returned to his alma mater on Friday for a reunion with his old professor and to discuss the significance of the course

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
History Holocaust
Holocaust Course Stockton Diane D'Amico/Stockton University

Stockton University student Michael Ofansko is currently taking the same Holocaust class his grandfather John Dominy took more than two decades ago with the same professor, Gail Rosenthal.

When Stockton University biology student Michael Ofansko was signing up for his courses this semester, he knew he needed a writing elective and wanted to take a history class.

That's why he picked Gail Rosenthal's Holocaust and Genocide Education class. What Ofansko didn't know was that he was carrying on a family tradition that stretches back three generations, a release from Stockton says.

“After I registered, my mom looked and said she had taken that class," Ofansko said. "She said her father had also taken the class and had gone to Israel."

Although those trips to the Middle East have been put on hold due to the pandemic, on Friday Ofansko's grandfather John Dominy returned to his alma mater for a reunion with Rosenthal, who is the director of Stockton's Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center.

Dominy first enrolled at Stockton in 1994 at age 55 and graduated in 1999, decades after he dropped out of the University of Pittsburgh as a young man.

“Both of my parents died, and when my mom died I put my high school ring in her casket and promised her I would finish college,” he said.

Dominy picked Rosenthal's course because he was interested in World War II and wanted to go to Israel. He said that meeting Holocaust survivors there had a big impact on him and that he still carries the theme "never forget" with him today.

It may be disappointing for Ofansko that he can't go to Israel like his mother and grandfather did, but the Holocaust Resource Center and Rowan University are providing an opportunity for South Jersey residents to hear the stories of local Holocaust survivors later this week.

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, a series of original short plays titled "the Manya Project" will be performed in Rowan's Tohill Theater, at 201 Mullica Hill Road in Glassboro.

All were written by Rowan theater professor Anthony Hostetter and will be performed by some of the university's graduating drama students as their capstone.

One will be about the late Itka Frajman Zygmuntowicz, a native of Poland who lived in Northeast Philadelphia. She died in October 2020.

The others based on the memoirs of Vineland's Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth, Margate's Rosalie Lebovic Simon and the late Rose Ickowicz Rechnic of Atlantic City, who died in 2006.

Roth and Zygmuntowicz's stories will be performed on Wednesday while Simon and Rechnic's will be performed on Thursday.

There are currently 860 Jewish households in the Philadelphia area with a Holocaust survivor, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia reports.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more History Holocaust South Jersey Theater Education Israel Rowan University Stockton University

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Vet who fostered Buddy the cat after dog attack in Frankford looks to adopt
Buddy the Cat Update

Sponsored

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Adult Health

Risk of rotator cuff injuries increases among people with sex-hormone deficiencies
Shoulder pain

Sixers

Inside Joel Embiid's second-half classic in Game 3 vs. Raptors
Joel-Embiid-game-winner_042122_USAT

Recreation

New 2-mile section of Schuylkill River Trail to open in Chester County
Schuylkill River Trail Chester County

Arts & Culture

Audio exhibit to explore Schuylkill River watershed at Academy of Natural Sciences
Schuylkill River Audio Exhibit

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved