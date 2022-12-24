A dead humpback whale was washed ashore Chelsea beach in Atlantic City

As temperatures across the country dropped in what appears to be one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, a winter storm washed an unlikely visitor ashore on an Atlantic City beach.

An onlooker spotted a dead juvenile humpback whale from their high-rise at Chelsea Avenue beach.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was called at 7:40 a.m. after the whale was seen, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Whales wash ashore for different reasons, from diseases, parasite infestations, injuries, and weather.

"You never know where they're (whales) going to come in," Sheila Dean, Marine Mammal Stranding Center director, said. "It just depends on what's swirling around in the ocean."

The whale was tested to determine if it had any diseases through samples of its tissue, and it was measured at 30 feet before members of the center prepared to bury it in the sand around 12:30 p.m. Friday because its remains are too big to move.

Courtesy/The City of Atlantic City Courtesy/The City of Atlantic City A dead humpback whale washed ashore an Atlantic City beach



Once seen as an endangered species in the 1970s, humpback whales have become more common on the Jersey Shore.

A dead humpback whale was found at Strathmere beach just two weeks ago. The 30-foot 20-ton whale was reportedly dead when it washed ashore. Tom D'Intino was surfing when he and a friend came across a large mammal lifeless.

"We went down and checked it out, and yeah, it was huge. It was definitely dead, it wasn't floundering or flopping or anything like that," he said.