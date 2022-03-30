New photos show car wanted in New Jersey road-rage shooting that killed Louis Ciccanti

New Jersey State Police are looking for the driver of a black sedan wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Louis E. Ciccanti Jr. on I-76 on Jan. 24.

New images released Tuesday by police depict the car approaching the Walt Whitman Bridge in Philadelphia shortly after it was involved in a road-rage incident involving Ciccanti.

Seeking Public's Assistance with I-76 Homicide Investigation The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Ciccanti, 51, was driving home to Cherry Hill from his job as an engineer at SEPTA's Overbrook Station in Philadelphia. The road-rage incident took place near Passyunk Avenue, police said.

Ciccanti was shot and died before his car crashed on the side of the roadway in Mt. Ephraim, Camden County. State troopers responded to the crash around 10:32 p.m., finding Ciccanti dead.

State police previously released surveillance video showing the wanted sedan and Ciccanti's black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500 heading toward the Walt Whitman Bridge.

"He was my big brother and he was supposed to always be the big brother and be invincible, you know," Amber Ciccanti told 6ABC. "I'm going to miss just knowing that he's there. I don't have that anymore."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other pertinent information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's tipline at (856) 783-4900 or email at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org. Anonymous tips will be accepted.