Man charged with homicide in alleged DUI crash that killed three-year-old in Brewerytown

A Philadelphia man has been charged with homicide by vehicle and related offenses after he was involved in a Monday morning crash that killed a three-year-old child, the district attorney's office announced.

Timothy Robinson, 62, was allegedly driving under the influence of an unnamed substance around 11:00 when his black Nissan Rogue jumped the curb near the intersection of 30th Street and West Girard Avenue, according to prosectors. The vehicle crashed into a mother and her child.

The mother, 27, managed to escape injury and was in stable condition after the crash. The child was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Investigators did not release additional information about the crash, but said materials were recovered from Robinson's vehicle and now await drug analysis.

Robinson is charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, reckless endangerment of another person and reckless driving.

“My heart is broken for this child, and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never okay, and this tragedy is why," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable, but I also want to re-commit to working with our public safety partners in the city to confront traffic violence for the public safety threat that it is. Safe sidewalks and streets for all should be considered baseline amenities in all Philadelphia communities."