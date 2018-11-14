More Health:

November 14, 2018

IBX members spending less on branded drugs

But branded drugs still account for 79 percent of company's prescription costs

By PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance Prescription Drugs
Carroll - Independence Blue Cross Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The entrance to Independence Blue Cross on 19th Street in Center City Philadelphia.

Independence Blue Cross members have prescriptions filled with generic drugs at rates higher than the national average, according to an analysis conducted by the insurance company.

In 2017, 88 percent of prescriptions filled by IBX members were for generic drugs – 5 percent higher than the national figure, according to a study of medical claims by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Similarly, total spending for brand drugs among IBX members only increased by 2.5 percent last year, compared to 4 percent nationally.

Still, the total cost of branded prescription drugs was $79.5 billion – which accounted for 79 percent of total drug spending. And branded drug prescriptions account for just 17 percent of total prescriptions.

Such statistics emphasize the affordability of generic drugs, according to IBX officials.

"The good news is that more of our members are using generics when they are available and doctors are prescribing them more often to their patients," IBX Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Snyder said in a statement. "Our top priority is to make sure that health care is affordable so that people can access the care they need to get healthy and stay healthy."

In an attempt to lower prescription drug costs, IBX has launched PreCheck MyScript, a digital tool that allows in-network providers to determine the most affordable medication options for patients. The technology, which is intended to help reduce prescription costs, is passive to members.

Integrated in the electronic medical record systems used in the Independence network, the tool shows providers – in real-time – how much a member will have to pay for a medication, based on their health plan. It also offers lower-cost alternatives when available and prior authorization information.

The tool will help address the problem of members abandoning their prescription medicine after leaving a provider's office because they cannot afford the cost, Snyder said.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Health Insurance Prescription Drugs Philadelphia Independence Blue Cross

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Business

Jersey Shore's iconic Fralinger's salt water taffy maker files for bankruptcy
Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy

Food & Drink

Lucky Cat Brewing, from the owner of Grey Lodge Pub, opening in Mayfair next year
grey lodge pub mayfair

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Food & Drink

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2018: Where to drink the French wine in Philly
red wine with vineyard behind

Health News

New guidelines recommend all adults be screened by a physician for unhealthy alcohol use
alcohol-screening-policy-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.