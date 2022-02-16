More Events:

February 16, 2022

Ice Piano Pop-up at Dilworth Park to feature Motown hits, performance by Philly POPS

University of the Arts student Lonell Johnson will be playing classic tunes by Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye and more on Feb. 19

By Pat Ralph
Ice Piano Pop-up Dilworth Park Matt Stanley/Center City District

The Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn at Dilworth Park will host 'Ice Piano Pop-up' featuring Motown hits this Saturday.

Visitors to the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn in Center City this Saturday will have the opportunity to take in a live performance of some of Motown's biggest hits.

Center City District will host a one-time-only event called "Ice Piano Pop-up" at Dilworth Park on Feb. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The musical event will feature local pianist Lonell Johnson playing Motown tunes on a full-size, baby grand piano made entirely from ice and a special performance from the Philly POPS. Ice Sculpture Philly will begin sculpting the piano at 4:30 p.m.

Johnson will be performing songs from the Philly POPS' "Dancin' in the Streets: The Music of Motown" concert series that is taking place this weekend at the Kimmel Center. Among the featured artists include Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

Johnson is currently enrolled at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. He's worked for the Philly POPS since 2019 as a production team assistant and frequently performs in the Kimmel Center lobby before POPS shows.

The local pianist is also a member of two bands called The Chronicles and the Phalanx Project that perform regularly at local spots such as Time and Chris’ Jazz Café.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Cabin before both venues close on Feb. 27. The Wintergarden will remain open through April 3.

Admission is free to the family-friendly event.

"Ice Piano Pop-up"

Feb. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Free admission
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Pat Ralph
