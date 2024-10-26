More News:

October 26, 2024

Police arrest Bucks County man who allegedly organized illegal car meetups

Authorities detained Joseph Cavenaugh, 21, of Levittown on Friday in connection with chaotic events in September.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Car meetup organizer arrested Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police arrested Joseph Cavanaugh, 21, on Friday, saying he was an organizer for raucous and illegal car meetups in Philadelphia on Sept. 21-22. Authorities also arrested participant James Hare, 20, on Friday.

Police took a Bucks County man into custody Friday morning, saying he was a top organizer for a series of illegal car meetups last month.

Authorities arrested Joseph Cavenaugh, 21, of Levittown, in his home on Coral Lane. He is charged with aggravated assault, causing risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy and other related charges.

MORE: Protesters interrupt Philly school board meeting, calling for Northeast High teacher's reinstatement

Cavenaugh allegedly organized and promoted meetups that occurred on the night of Sept. 21 and the morning of Sept. 22 in Center City, South Philadelphia and Spring Garden, where attendees shot off fireworks and did "donuts" on the streets. 

Large and raucous gatherings formed near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and City Hall. Police cars were damaged and one officer was injured as a result of the chaotic meetups.

Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of the Philadelphia Police Department told 6ABC that Cavenaugh's arrest was "very significant," calling him "pretty much the top of the organization when it comes to planning the event." Rosenbaum also said the month-long investigation has "several more arrests to come."

Also arrested on Friday was Philly resident James Hare, 20, who police described as a participant in the meetups. Eight arrests have been made in connection to the car meetups so far.

Among those arrested as part of the investigation is Deonte Vincent, 25, who allegedly sped his vehicle toward police before hitting another vehicle. Also arrested were Alexis Boyce, 20, of Englishtown, New Jersey, and Albert Woynar, 18, of Pittsburgh. 

Most recently, police arrested Shane Thomas, 18, of Plymouth Meeting. Thomas was infamously wearing a banana suit during the meetups and was seen on video throwing a traffic cone at a police vehicle.

Rosenbaum gave a warning for people planning to enter Philadelphia for these types of events, per FOX29.

"There’s going to be consequences, Rosenbaum said. "If you’re coming into Philadelphia now, we’re not going to tolerate it. We have a lot of investigative resources on this and, as I said before, you’re gonna see us come knocking on your door first thing in the morning."

