June 25, 2020

United By Blue teams with IBX to deliver groceries to seniors at risk of COVID-19

The program offered to Medicare Advantage members

By Virginia Streva
Independence Blue Cross and United by Blue launched a grocery delivery program to help seniors in Philadelphia at risk of COVID-19 complications.

Independence Blue Cross and United By Blue are now offering Medicare Advantage members four weekly grocery deliveries at no cost. 

The new program aims to provide seniors with another grocery delivery option amid the COVID-19 pandemic. United By Blue typically sells eco-friendly, sustainable apparel and accessories, but it switched gears to meet the demand for grocery deliveries.

The program particularly aims to reach 7,700 seniors enrolled in Independence's Keystone 65 HMO plans who have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and either asthma, hypertension, congestive heart failure, end-stage renal disease, ischemic heart disease or heightened hemoglobin A1c levels. 

Members can expect a variety of essential foods and household goods in each delivery, including dairy products, meat, fruits, vegetables, breads, soups, toilet paper and paper towels. The first delivery will come with one cloth mask. 

Independence will provide eligible members with a seven-digit registration code to opt into the program through United by Blue. Members can sign up using an online form or by leaving a voicemail at (267) 646-1119. 

