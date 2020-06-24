More Health:

June 24, 2020

Metabolic syndrome increasing among millennials at 'alarming' rate

About 20% of adults under 40 have metabolic syndrome, study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Metabolic Disease
Signs of Metabolic Syndrome Michael Jarmoluk/Pixabay

Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions that includes a large waistline, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar levels and low levels of 'good' cholesterol.

A new study raises the alarm that young adults are developing metabolic syndrome at a faster rate than other Americans.

Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions that increase the risk of developing serious diseases like heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

The study, which analyzed trends in the prevalence of metabolic syndrome in the U.S. between 2011 and 2016, found that about 20% of adults under the age of 40 now have it. 

And while metabolic syndrome is rising among all adult age groups, Americans between the ages of 20 and 39 saw a 5% increase in just five years. 

The effects of metabolic syndrome in younger people haven't been widely studied, but researchers are concerned about the possible cumulative effect of living with these conditions for many years.

"The trends for metabolic syndrome are very alarming. A huge proportion of the adult population is affected – overall, 37% of adults in the United States," said study co-author Dr. Robert Wong, of the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System in California. "In young adults, the prevalence was remarkably higher than in our previous study through 2012." 

The conditions that make up metabolic syndrome include:

• A large waistline
• High blood pressure
• Elevated blood sugar levels
• High triglycerides, a type of fat found in the blood
• Low levels of high-density lipoprotein, the so-called "good" cholesterol

Lifestyle appears to be the biggest contributor to metabolic syndrome, Wong said, adding that more targeted interventions to help people eat better and stay active are needed.

People with metabolic syndrome also may be at greater risk of having severe complications from COVID-19. Recent data published in Diabetes Metabolic Syndrome suggest metabolic syndrome and diabetes play a role in the development of more severe complications.

The study, published as a letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association, included a nationally representative group of more than 17,000 volunteers.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Metabolic Disease Philadelphia Hypertension Stroke Heart Disease Research Diabetes Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Jersey Shore

Boardwalk rides to reopen at Jersey Shore next week – with limited capacity
New Jersey amusement parks

Children's Health

Children who use screens before bedtime may have trouble sleeping
Screen time for kids

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Music

Steve Martin plays banjo alongside Philadelphia Orchestra in virtual gala
martin philadelphia orchestra performance

Food & Drink

Oyster House selling lobster roll kits – just in time for Fourth of July
lobster roll kit

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved