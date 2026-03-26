Instant observations: Bohm, Schwarber bombs boost Phillies on Opening Day

With so much offseason drama and frustration — from the Phillies general manager questioning whether Bryce Harper was elite, to the team's decision to run back the majority of their NLDS losing team for another run, to their failure to close the deal on free agent stud Bo Bichette — that it may have been easy to forget: the Phillies are a really good team.

In their Opening Day 5-3 win over the Rangers, they flexed the strengths that have made them contenders for half a decade now — dominating pitching and timely hitting. And they also almost blew it somehow. Sound familiar?

They will have their down days and their slumps. And this is Philadelphia, the drama will come, trust me. But the Phillies are 1-0 and looked impressive to start their new campaign. The vibes are good.

Here's a look at just what made them so good, along with a few things that were worrying to see in South Philly Thursday:

The good

• Hey remember when Kyle Schwarber led the National League in home runs with 56 last season? And remember when the Phillies backed up a Brink's Truck to keep him in Philly?



The five-year $150 million investment paid off pretty quickly as he went deep to left center in his first at bat:

The homer plated Trea Turner and gave the Phillies a nice 2-0 lead in the first inning of the season. More of that is likely to come.

• When Alec Bohm got the nod to hit cleanup on Opening Day it was not a particularly exciting spot in the lineup for Phillies fans. Bohm has been on the trade block for years, and while he's been a very solid hitter for most of his career he's only hit 20 home runs once in his career. It's not the kind of protection a top contender would like to have for top tier hitters like Schwarber and Bryce Harper.



But if Bohm does more of this, maybe he can change his perception?

Two bombs, 5-0 Phils. Efficient.

• Congratulations to Justin Crawford, who ripped a single to centerfield on his first major league pitch (and followed with another single in at bat No. 2). The 22-year-old is the youngest Opening Day starter in the outfield for Philadelphia since Richie Ashburn did it at 21 back in 1948. The last few decades have been brutally ugly for homegrown outfielders, with highly touted and drafted prospects like Dom Brown, Mickey Moniak, Adam Haseley and others flaming out and leaving the team with a seemingly never-ending hole in the outfield.

Crawford was a first round pick in 2022 and proved to be a potent hitter for average as well as a slick outfielder in the minors. He earned a starting role with a solid spring and brings with him the kind of youthful expectations that are rare on a team so laden with expensive veterans.

• Bryson Stott became a sleeper pick to make an All-Star team this spring after a torrid .366 batting average (and perhaps just as impressive a .468 on base percentage) and a team-leading 15 hits in Clearwater. He got his first two regular season hits to keep his bat warm and stole a base in the fifth inning too.

