10 storylines to watch as the 2026 Phillies try again

Opening Day is Thursday, and the Phillies will arrive to it much like they've had for the past several years: stacked with star power from a ton of dollars spent, yet still chasing after a World Series.

The core still remains mostly intact, but is another year older, continually kept a step short, and with the game and new competition always seeming to evolve just past them.

But can they finally figure it out this time?

If they are going to, these 10 storylines heading in will be key...

The elite conversation

Dave Dombrowski may not have been the only one to have the thought, but here was the decision-making executive at the top of the Phillies' front office openly pondering whether Bryce Harper could return to being an elite player after the club burned out against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

That became a storyline all winter, and point of motivation or not, the idea did seem to eat away at Harper when he reported for spring training and the elite debate dominated the line of questioning from the press.

But here's the thing: Harper is 33 years old. He's missed at least some bit of time due to injury for the past several years now, and while he didn't have an overall bad 2025, it wasn't a dominating, MVP-type of season that most have come to associate with him, and was maybe exacerbated by him going cold in the postseason.

The final of the World Baseball Classic showed that Harper can still be that special big-time guy in the clutch, but going into 2026, the question is starting to become "for how much longer?"

Bill Streicher/Imagn Images The Bryce Harper elite conversation is going to be a sticking point all year.

Another year older

That's kind of an overarching question for the Phillies' lineup on the whole, too, or at least the core of it.

Harper, again, is 33. Kyle Schwarber is also 33. Trea Turner is going to turn 33 at the end of June. J.T. Realmuto is 35, and the former Phillies Daycare of Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh all have the clock ticking on their late 20s.

And that's before you even get to Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, two long-time fixtures of the starting rotation who are going to be 36 and 33 respectively.

This version of the Phillies has been chasing after a World Series since 2022, largely unchanged, and with steps backwards as the years have gone by.

Now they're old, and only getting older, which also makes you wonder how much they collectively really have left – much like last year, but now with a concerning dark cloud looming on the horizon.

Wheeling forward

Wheeler had his 2025 derailed by the discovery of a blood clot and a thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis that quickly followed. He's since had procedures and surgeries to address both, has started throwing again, and will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Lehigh Valley this weekend to push even further toward a return to the mound.

But what will he be when he comes back?

The ace right-hander going out for the rest of the season last year forced the makeup of the Phillies' rotation to change. Cristopher Sánchez rose to the occasion as the new No. 1, and Jesús Luzardo made himself a formidable lefty to keep around right behind him, all while the Phillies got the last of what they could out of Ranger Suárez before he left for Boston in free agency, and while Aaron Nola struggled all year through injury and a loss of command and velocity.

So can Wheeler get back to being that flamethrower of a right-hander he was before, even if it means he isn't the ace of the rotation anymore?

In that same line of thought, can Aaron Nola round back into being dependable again while Sánchez and Luzardo lead the charge now?

For a team like the Phillies, starting pitching depth has become their true strength, so they're going to need both Wheeler and Nola to put in quality innings to maintain it.

Cy Young Sánchez?

As the past few years have gone by, Sánchez has kept finding new levels to reach for, all while his changeup, somehow, gets even meaner.

By the end of last season, circumstance made him the ace of the Phillies' rotation, and he was ready for the responsibility, mowing through the rest of his starts and then the Dodgers for as long as he could into the playoffs.

He started getting Cy Young attention last year while he was at it, and now that he's a full-time No. 1 atop one of the stronger rotations and biggest markets in baseball, how serious can his case for the honor really get?

Kyle Ross/Imagn Images Kyle Ross/Imagn Images Cristopher Sánchez had a 2.50 ERA last season.



Schwarbin' Time

The Phillies re-signed Schwarber this offseason to a five-year, $150 million deal. Really, there was nowhere else to picture him as, in a lot of ways, this gradually became his team with each baseball that he crushed way into the right-field seats.

There's just no other hitter in baseball like him.

He hit four homers in a game last August, and his bat was so on fire that everyone in the ballpark believed, with good reason, that he was about to launch a fifth when he stepped up for his last at-bat that night.

He went on to hit 56 home runs for the year, which fell just shy of reaching Ryan Howard's record 58 homers hit during his MVP season in 2006.

Maybe Schwarber gets to that mark or even surpasses it this time, or maybe he falls back to the high 30s-40s range.

Either way, fans at Citizens Bank Park, and everywhere else, are going to stand up waiting for a Schwarbomb when his turn comes around in the lineup, because they all know that when he gets a hold of a pitch, few other things in baseball set a tone more emphatically.

Paint by numbers

Fans have been awaiting Andrew Painter's arrival for a long time, and now he's here, slotted in as the club's fifth starter as part of a small-scale youth movement that the Phillies probably had to start pushing along at some point.

And maybe it's a bit anti-climactic.

A lot of eyes were on him while on a seeming fast track to make the team a few years ago as a 19-year-old before that notorious pain started emerging in his elbow to eventually bring on Tommy John surgery.

Then those eyes returned last year, when his rehab progressed to him pitching in the minors again, with some belief that maybe by the late summer, he would finally be a Phillie.

But he struggled through much of the ranks, and while there were some flashes of that overpowering future ace, there weren't enough to live up to the hype around him from a few years ago, which continued into the spring.

The Phillies do see him as good enough now to keep him around as a major leaguer and let him learn on the fly, though.

So he may not be the game-changing phenom that most had in mind at one point or another, but there's a willingness to let hm work through some growing pains and figure out how to last in the bigs.

Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images Andrew Painter has a spot in the rotation now.

Crawford's chance

The Phillies are bringing on that partial youth movement through Justin Crawford as the main center-fielder, too.

They've been fumbling at the position for years now, and really with the entire outfield overall, but even before anyone had to report to Clearwater, Crawford was being positioned with every opportunity to come in and take the starting center-field job.

He has it, with some concerns about his overall fielding and quality of contact at the plate, but much like Painter at the back end of the rotation, the club seems set to just let the 22-year-old learn on the fly.

Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images Justin Crawford is getting a chance to bring on a youth movement.

Hot corner questions

Alec Bohm arrives to a contract year after surviving the past couple of winters' worth of trade rumors.

He isn't a bad player by any means, but his failure to develop any real power as a clean-up hitter, along with his visible showings of frustration when things haven't gone perfectly for him and his diminishing years of team control have left him perceived among fans as the most easily movable piece for some kind of shakeup to a lineup that has grown notorious for going cold in the worst spots.

But he's still here, and without the potential pressure of top infield prospect Aidan Miller breathing down his neck, now that a back issue has kept the 21-year-old sidelined through just about all of the spring.

This would be a pretty good time for Bohm to show if he has anything more to his game, but at age 29, most believe this is what he is: a solid third baseman that you're always going to want a bit more out of, but will probably never see, which always leaves you looking elsewhere.

It's enough to keep him at the hot corner for one more year, but probably not enough to give him a free-agent contract when the time does come.

Reliever reinforcements

The bats going cold was one part of the Phillies' demise last October. The other was turning to a bullpen that no one watching could ever fully trust with a 1-2 run lead once their starters hit their limit.

Jhoan Duran was a trade deadline upgrade as a true closer, and Tanner Banks emerged as a solid middle-innings lefty, but José Alvarado's PED suspension hurt them, and Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm grew too unpredictable.

In the end, it all blew up in their face in the worst way.

Dombrowski made a concerted effort to address the bullpen over the winter, signing Brad Keller, trading Strahm to Kansas City for Jonathan Bowlan, and making a series of other smaller-scale moves for more relief depth, like for Kyle Backhus and Zach Pop, who will both be on the Opening Day roster.

Duran, for a full season, will be back as well, along with Alvarado, back from his suspension, and Kerkerking, looking to rebound from a season-ending blunder no player ever wants to make.

Will they all be enough to dependably leave late innings and high-leverage situations to this time?

Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images The Phillies will have Jhoan Duran as a closer for the full season now.

That dark cloud looming

As mentioned above, the Phillies are a mostly aging group with a window for this core that is only going to stay open for so long.

Really, there's probably less time now than there is more, and something's coming after this season that stands to heavily cut into that time and maybe shift the entire makeup of Major League Baseball.

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and its players will be up after 2026, and leading the negotiations for the next one are talks of a salary cap and concerns over the ever-inflating and circumventing payrolls for the big market teams (see the Dodgers and their deferred money deals).

The owners who aren't as willing to reach as deep into their pockets as they can to stay competitive want to put a hard limit on the money spent. The players don't because free-agent contracts are continually reaching into the hundreds of millions year-over-year.

Neither side is happy with one another, and the disagreements aren't looking so easily resolved, so the 2027 season, for now at least, looks in serious danger.

And narrowed down to the scope of the Phillies and their window to stay competitive, that could be a precious year stripped away from them if talks don't trend in the right direction.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports