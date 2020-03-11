More Events:

March 11, 2020

Porta hosting Irish coffee competition to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

UPDATE: This event has been postponed

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Irish coffee competition at Porta for St. Patrick's Day Photo by Jill Wellington/from Pexels

There will be an Irish coffee competition at Porta on March 16 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Attendees can try the boozy drinks and vote on their favorite. The event is free.

UPDATE March 12: The Irish coffee competition at Porta on March 16 has been postponed due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

Original story: On Monday, March 16, a free event is taking place at Porta in Center City to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Bartenders and baristas will participate in an Irish coffee competition at the pizzeria.

RELATED: PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen opens at Franklin's Table Food HallLa Colombe's Hard Cold Brew Coffee is finally available in Philly

They'll each make two unique cocktails using La Colombe. One drink will be spiked with Slane Irish Whiskey, while the other will use Coopers Craft bourbon.

Fans of Irish coffee are invited to stop by Porta between 7 and 9 p.m. to sample the drinks and cast their votes for their favorite. A panel of judges also will choose a winner.

After the event, winning cocktails will be added to the menu at La Colombe's Fishtown cafe on Frankford Avenue.

Irish Coffee Competition

Monday, March 16
7-9 p.m. | Free
Porta
1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

