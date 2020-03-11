Porta hosting Irish coffee competition to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

The Irish coffee competition at Porta on March 16 has been postponed due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

Original story: On Monday, March 16, a free event is taking place at Porta in Center City to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Bartenders and baristas will participate in an Irish coffee competition at the pizzeria.

They'll each make two unique cocktails using La Colombe. One drink will be spiked with Slane Irish Whiskey, while the other will use Coopers Craft bourbon.



Fans of Irish coffee are invited to stop by Porta between 7 and 9 p.m. to sample the drinks and cast their votes for their favorite. A panel of judges also will choose a winner.

After the event, winning cocktails will be added to the menu at La Colombe's Fishtown cafe on Frankford Avenue.

Irish Coffee Competition

Monday, March 16

7-9 p.m. | Free

Porta

1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

