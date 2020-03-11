More Culture:

March 11, 2020

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall

A new dining option is available on the University of Pennsylvania campus

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
PaperMill opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The popular food truck PaperMill has opened a permanent location at Franklin's Table Food Hall in University City. Head there for the popular spurrito (spring roll burrito).

The popular food truck PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen, known for its signature "spurrito," a spring roll burrito hybrid, now has a permanent home at Franklin's Table Food Hall in University City.

PaperMill opened in early March, replacing The Juice Merchant. It's located between Dizengoff and High Street Provisions in the dining hall.

RELATED: The Wayward is new American brasserie with huge selection of gin

PaperMill food truckThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Owner Alex Sherack stands outside the PaperMill food truck.

Founder Alex Sherack started PaperMill in 2016 in Sydney, Australia, before bringing it to Philadelphia. In addition to spurritos, the menu includes made-to-order bowls and banh-mi hoagies, with options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free customers.

Other restaurants in Franklin's Table include Goldie, DK Sushi, Pitruco Pizza and KQ Burger. The food hall is located at 3401 Walnut St.

And PaperMill fans will still be able to find the food truck out and about. Look for it on Wednesdays at The Porch outside 30th Street Station and Thursdays at LOVE Park, according to an Instagram post.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

