PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall

March 11, 2020
The popular food truck PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen, known for its signature "spurrito," a spring roll burrito hybrid, now has a permanent home at Franklin's Table Food Hall in University City.
PaperMill opened in early March, replacing The Juice Merchant. It's located between Dizengoff and High Street Provisions in the dining hall.
Other restaurants in Franklin's Table include Goldie, DK Sushi, Pitruco Pizza and KQ Burger. The food hall is located at 3401 Walnut St.
And PaperMill fans will still be able to find the food truck out and about. Look for it on Wednesdays at The Porch outside 30th Street Station and Thursdays at LOVE Park, according to an Instagram post.
