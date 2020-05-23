Italian hoagies most-ordered food by Pennsylvanians in lockdown according to Yelp report

A study released by Yelp shows the most popular delivery orders for Americans in each state during the global health pandemic.

People have been stuck at home more than ever in the past few months of varying lockdown orders, and they've been increasingly ordering food to-go. The new report published Thursday by the crowd-sourced review website shows the top take-out orders by each state.

The report began collecting data from March 16, which is the same day that Gov. Wolf ordered a statewide lockdown for Pennsylvania.

Yelp determined the top foods residents craved in quarantine by researching the three most-ordered dish names during that period. From the three, a researcher chose one item as the most popular item for that state during COVID-19, the report read.

In Pennsylvania, residents stuck at home without access to restaurant dining rooms have been apparently craving sandwiches. The top most-ordered item for the state was Italian hoagies, according to the Yelp report.

Hoagies, especially of the Italian variety, are one of the most beloved items at the popular chain Wawa. Even though the convenience chain is beloved by Pennsylvanians, the neighboring state of New Jersey is actually home to the most stores.

New Jersey's top order on the Yelp report turned out to be cheese pizza, matching with New York.

Pho was the most popular item in the nearby state of Delaware. The Vietnamese dish is a broth-y soup of rice noodles, herbs, and mild spices.

The complete list of each state's top takeout order during the COVID-19 outbreak so far compiled by Yelp is below.

Alabama – Nachos

Alaska – Gumbo

Arizona – Tacos

Arkansas – Spring Rolls

California – Bubble Tea

Colorado – Crab Rangoon

Connecticut – Cheese Pizza

Washington, D.C. – Biscuits

Delaware – Pho

Florida – Garlic Rolls

Georgia – Wings

Hawaii – Bubble Tea

Idaho – Cheese Pizza

Illinois – Thin Crust Pizza

Indiana – Poke Bowls

Iowa – Burgers

Kansas – Gyros

Kentucky – Gyros

Louisiana – Sushi

Maine – Pad Thai

Maryland – Gyros

Massachusetts – General Tso’s Chicken

Michigan – Bubble Tea

Minnesota – Donuts

Mississippi – Catfish

Missouri – Belgian Fries

Montana – Egg Rolls

Nebraska – Sushi

Nevada – Spam Musubi

New Hampshire – Crab Rangoon

New Jersey – Cheese Pizza

New Mexico – Green Chile Cheeseburgers

New York – Cheese Pizza

North Carolina – Tacos

North Dakota – Gyros

Ohio – Deep Dish Pizza

Oklahoma – Croissants

Oregon – Loaded Burgers

Pennsylvania – Italian Hoagies

Rhode Island – General Tso’s Chicken

South Carolina – Sushi

South Dakota – Dumplings

Tennessee – Chicken Tenders

Texas – Crawfish

Utah – Hot Wings

Vermont – Burritos

Virginia – Tacos

Washington – Pad Thai

West Virginia – Bao Buns

Wisconsin – Pad Thai

Wyoming – Naan