More Culture:

May 23, 2020

Italian hoagies most-ordered food by Pennsylvanians in lockdown according to Yelp report

The website traced the popularity of food deliveries since March

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Food Yelp
top quarantine delivery order Dad’s Deli & Catering/Facebook

Italian hoagies are the takeout order of choice for Pennsylvanians stuck at home during the global health pandemic, a new report released by Yelp showed. The top order in New Jersey was cheese pizza, and the top order in Delaware was the Vietnamese noodle soup pho.

A study released by Yelp shows the most popular delivery orders for Americans in each state during the global health pandemic.

People have been stuck at home more than ever in the past few months of varying lockdown orders, and they've been increasingly ordering food to-go. The new report published Thursday by the crowd-sourced review website shows the top take-out orders by each state.

The report began collecting data from March 16, which is the same day that Gov. Wolf ordered a statewide lockdown for Pennsylvania. 

Yelp determined the top foods residents craved in quarantine by researching the three most-ordered dish names during that period. From the three, a researcher chose one item as the most popular item for that state during COVID-19, the report read.

In Pennsylvania, residents stuck at home without access to restaurant dining rooms have been apparently craving sandwiches. The top most-ordered item for the state was Italian hoagies, according to the Yelp report.

Hoagies, especially of the Italian variety, are one of the most beloved items at the popular chain Wawa. Even though the convenience chain is beloved by Pennsylvanians, the neighboring state of New Jersey is actually home to the most stores. 

New Jersey's top order on the Yelp report turned out to be cheese pizza, matching with New York.

Pho was the most popular item in the nearby state of Delaware. The Vietnamese dish is a broth-y soup of rice noodles, herbs, and mild spices. 

The complete list of each state's top takeout order during the COVID-19 outbreak so far compiled by Yelp is below. 

Alabama – Nachos 
Alaska – Gumbo
Arizona – Tacos
Arkansas – Spring Rolls 
California – Bubble Tea
Colorado – Crab Rangoon
Connecticut – Cheese Pizza 
Washington, D.C. – Biscuits 
Delaware – Pho
Florida – Garlic Rolls
Georgia – Wings 
Hawaii – Bubble Tea
Idaho – Cheese Pizza
Illinois – Thin Crust Pizza
Indiana – Poke Bowls
Iowa – Burgers 
Kansas – Gyros
Kentucky – Gyros 
Louisiana – Sushi
Maine – Pad Thai 
Maryland – Gyros
Massachusetts – General Tso’s Chicken
Michigan – Bubble Tea
Minnesota – Donuts
Mississippi – Catfish 
Missouri – Belgian Fries
Montana – Egg Rolls
Nebraska – Sushi
Nevada – Spam Musubi 
New Hampshire – Crab Rangoon 
New Jersey – Cheese Pizza 
New Mexico – Green Chile Cheeseburgers
New York – Cheese Pizza 
North Carolina – Tacos
North Dakota – Gyros
Ohio – Deep Dish Pizza
Oklahoma – Croissants
Oregon – Loaded Burgers
Pennsylvania – Italian Hoagies 
Rhode Island – General Tso’s Chicken
South Carolina – Sushi
South Dakota – Dumplings
Tennessee – Chicken Tenders
Texas – Crawfish 
Utah – Hot Wings
Vermont – Burritos 
Virginia – Tacos 
Washington – Pad Thai 
West Virginia – Bao Buns
Wisconsin – Pad Thai
Wyoming – Naan

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food Yelp Pennsylvania Hoagies Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Which teams do Philly sports fans hate the most? A top 10 list
Cowboys-Fan_052120_usat

Transportation

Amtrak to restore Pennsylvanian, Keystone train service on June 1
Amtrak COVID-19 Restore

Wellness

Is it safe to go to the shore this summer?
COVID-19 Beach Safety

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Marquise Goodwin edition
052020MarquiseGoodwin

TV

Kevin Hart surprises Philly nurse on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Kevin Hart Philly nurse

Food & Drink

Memorial Day 2020: Philly restaurants offering cookout favorites
Memorial Day food & drink

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved