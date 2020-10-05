More Culture:

October 05, 2020

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator once got savagely pranked by 'Game of Thrones' showrunners

Rob McElhenney anecdote included in upcoming book on HBO series

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Pranks
Mac Game Thrones Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Rob McElhenney was once toyed with by 'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who found a way to prank their friend after he recommended a director to them for the HBO series.

It's no secret that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney is a big fan of HBO's "Game of Thrones," so much so that he worked his way into the final season just for the privilege of being gored in the eyeball

McElhenney managed to pull that off because he's friends with "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Those two have even dabbled in "Always Sunny" territory, writing the Season ( episode "Flowers For Charlie" and making a cameo in the class water park episode.

A new oral history of "Game of Thrones" will soon be published by James Hibberd, whose "Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon" includes all kinds of interesting tidbits about the blockbuster series.

Among the details from the book are a few instances of Benioff and Weiss' penchant for pulling devious pranks on their friends, as reported Monday by the AV Club.

Benioff and Weiss decided it would be funny to make McElhenney squirm about a professional recommendation he'd made for director Matt Shakman, who handled duties for two "Game of Thrones" episodes. From the AV Club: 

After hiring Matt Shakman, a director McElhenney had recommended, they “thought it would be funny if we told Rob that it was not working out with Matt and that he was a total disaster.” This apparently stretched over several emails, concluding with the creators saying they were going to have to “step in and take over the episode because it’s turned into such a mess.”

“I forgot about that!” Shakman says. “That was the darkest practical joke. Rob was legitimately tortured about it. He was so concerned for me and was like, ‘What can I do? Who can I talk to?’ It went on for way too long.” Again, very funny. And very mean.

That's objectively one of the most uncomfortable situations you can face in your professional life. Those emails must have had McElhenney sweating bullets. 

In Benioff and Weiss' defense, doesn't McElhenney seem like the perfect target? Someone who would be unbelievably satisfying to prank into oblivion? He's animated, he's caring, and if he's anything like Mac, he's capable of a complete meltdown.

As for the future of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," McElhenney and the rest of the gang have been at work on the series' 15th season, though it's not yet clear when that will be out. In the meantime, they're having fun with President Donald Trump's infamous "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" exclamation at the presidential debate.

View this post on Instagram

Turn it up and swipe for a morning mood.

A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney) on

View this post on Instagram

#vote

A post shared by Charlie Day (@charliedayofficial) on

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Pranks United States Rob McElhenney It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Game Of Thrones

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers wants to make Sixers better, not change who they are
Doc-Rivers-presser_100520_Sixers

COVID-19

President Trump 'feeling much better' after 'high fever' from COVID-19, doctors say
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Sponsored

John McMullen: In Eagles first win, Mailata finally turns from project to prospect
Jordan_Mailata_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020.jpg

Television

In 'SNL' return, fiery Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden in nightmare Trump debate
SNL Carrey Biden

Halloween

Boo at the Zoo is back at Elmwood Park Zoo on weekends this October
trick-or-treating

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved