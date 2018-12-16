'It's a Wonderful Trump' in SNL's alternate universe where Trump was never elected

Mike Pence is a DJ, Melania is a real estate mogul, and President Donald Trump has a full head of real hair in an alternate universe presented in the cold open of "Saturday Night Live."



Alec Baldwin returned to play Trump, with the rest of the cast appearing as their usual Trump administration characters, in a spoof on the Christmas movie classic "It's a Wonderful Life." In this case, though, Trump is wishing to be free of the presidency's toils, and Clarence the Angel (Kenan Thompson) comes to show him that... yep, things would be better that way.