April 04, 2022

Jalen Hurts used Kelly green to try and recruit Titans' A.J. Brown

Worth a shot, right?

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
AJ-Brown-Titans-Bengals-AFC-Divisional-Playoffs-NFL.jpg Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Titans receiver A.J. Brown against the Bengals in last season's AFC divisional playoff game.

People love the Kelly green, even players on other NFL teams, and it looks like Jalen Hurts has no problem using that to his advantage. 

After the Eagles announced that Kelly green jerseys and helmets will be making a return in 2023, the NFL posted an edit on Instagram showing what Hurts and receiver DeVonta Smith would look like in the 1960s version of the uniform.

Spoiler: They look great. Most of the comments on the post are in agreement.

But it was a comment from Titans star receiver A.J. Brown that stood out. It definitely caught the attention of the Eagles' quarterback.

Hey, worth a shot, right?

I think you can ultimately chalk this one up to some friendly banter. Hurts and Brown are close off the field, and with teams focused on the NFL Draft at the end of the month, things are pretty slow right now when it comes to trades and signings.

Looking ahead long-term, Brown's rookie contract with the Titans is up after this season. There's no contract extension in place yet, but Tennessee is intent on trying to keep its best receiver

Brown, a 2019 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, had more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons and caught a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2020. He played 13 games in 2021, catching 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns. 

If Brown were to leave the Titans a year from now, his size (6'1", 226 lbs.) and skill would compliment Smith well on the opposite side of the field and give Hurts a lot more to work with. 

He'd probably look great in Kelly green too. 

