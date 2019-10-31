More News:

October 31, 2019

Jason Myrtetus out at 97.5 The Fanatic, says company eliminated 'a lot of positions'

The station's longtime employee said he was let go after his Thursday show

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Radio 97.5 The Fanatic
97.5 The Fanatic Jason Myrtetus Contributed image/97.5 The Fanatic

Jason Myrtetus, a radio producer and on-air personality with 97.5 The Fanatic, was let go by the station Thursday afternoon.

Myrtetus announced his firing via his personal Twitter account:

It certainly seems like the decision was unexpected.

Also, as you can see in the tweet above, Mrytetus makes it sound like there are more people at The Fanatic who received the same fate.

MORE NEWS: WHYY staffers unionize in near-unanimous vote

It's currently unclear who else was fired, if anyone. The Fanatic's program director Eric Johnson told PhillyVoice via email that he wasn't at liberty to comment on personnel decisions.

Myrtetus was with the station for more than seven years, and previously worked as Mike Missanelli's producer, and as co-host with Harry Mayes at the station. He also worked as The Fanatic's Assistant Program Director, per Crossing Broad.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Radio 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia Sports Radio Media

