Jason Myrtetus out at 97.5 The Fanatic, says company eliminated 'a lot of positions'

Jason Myrtetus, a radio producer and on-air personality with 97.5 The Fanatic, was let go by the station Thursday afternoon.

Myrtetus announced his firing via his personal Twitter account:

It certainly seems like the decision was unexpected.

Also, as you can see in the tweet above, Mrytetus makes it sound like there are more people at The Fanatic who received the same fate.

It's currently unclear who else was fired, if anyone. The Fanatic's program director Eric Johnson told PhillyVoice via email that he wasn't at liberty to comment on personnel decisions.

Myrtetus was with the station for more than seven years, and previously worked as Mike Missanelli's producer, and as co-host with Harry Mayes at the station. He also worked as The Fanatic's Assistant Program Director, per Crossing Broad.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

