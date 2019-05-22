More News:

May 22, 2019

All Jersey Shore beaches clear of feces-related bacteria headed into Memorial Day weekend

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Beaches Water Quality
Jersey Shore water quality Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection tested all 215 beaches ahead of Memorial Day weekend and found the water quality at each to be safe for swimmers. Above, a woman walks her dog along the water in Ventnor, New Jersey.

If you've been dreaming about the ocean since Labor Day, here's some good news: All New Jersey beaches passed water quality tests conducted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. 

NJDEP's Cooperative Coastal Monitoring Program tested the water quality of 215 beaches on Monday and all results came back clean and safe for swimmers. New Jersey State Sanitary code requires that in each water sample the Enterococci bacteria levels not exceed 104 colony forming units of the bacteria per 100,000 milliliters.

The NJDEP conducts water quality tests every Monday throughout the summer

Enterococci is a bacteria found in human and animal feces and can be an indicator for contamination. Coming into contact with this bacteria can cause vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and other flu-like symptoms. Rain runoff is typically responsible for higher levels of Enterococci.

When a sample shows elevated levels of bacteria, a beach is put under a swimming advisory. The water is then tested again the next day, and if the second sample show elevated levels of the bacteria, the beach is then closed until sample tests fall below the 104 CFU threshold.

NJ.com reported that 47 beaches were issued advisories last year for containing high levels of Enterococci bacteria. Four beaches were closed in August, and in 2017, the Jersey Shore had 28 beach closures. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Beaches Water Quality Jersey Shore New Jersey Memorial Day

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Carson Wentz is back, and practicing fully
072818_Wentz-Carson_usat

Election 2019

Despite quiet campaign, Kenney handily wins Dem mayoral primary in Philly
Jim Kenney

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Travel

Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Prevention

Five ways to lower your blood pressure
06282018_blood_pressure_unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved