Jersey Shore’s ‘The Situation’ sentenced to eight months in prison

"Jersey Shore" star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison Friday in Newark Federal Court.

Sorrentino was also sentenced to two years of supervised release with drug testing and treatment. He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service when he’s released and tagged with a $10,000 fine, according to Page Six.



Prosecutors had been seeking a sentence of 14 months in prison for Sorrentino, while Sorrentino’s attorneys were arguing for probation, according to sentencing memos obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday.

“I’m deeply sorry for my past actions," Sorrentino said in court Friday. "Today I’m the man that I should’ve been years ago. I’ve worked tirelessly to overcome my demons and put my life back together.”



Sorrentino’s attorney, Henry Klingeman, reportedly asserted in one of the memos obtained by the Associated Press that Sorrentino is being targeted for his fame.

"At bottom, the Government seeks to punish Michael harshly, not because of his own individual conduct and characteristics, but because he is a celebrity," Klingeman reportedly wrote in the obtained memos.

Sorrentino admitted in January to concealing his income in 2011 by skirting federal reporting requirements.

