Sixers stars Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons both featured in new commercials

October 26, 2018
The Philadelphia 76ers aren't off to the best start for their 2018-19 campaign, but the team's success last year has clearly paid off for its two biggest stars.
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons appeared in separate commercials this week, showing just how much the anchors of the Sixers' future have become household names.
Embiid, well-known as an eccentric character on social media, became the latest in a string of NBA players backing "The Grinch," another cinematic remake of the classic Christmas tale. The big man is just trying to get some work done in the weight room when the green menace interrupts and taunts him.
Don’t make me say it again. Don’t Call Me. @GrinchMovie #ad pic.twitter.com/m6Yq0LVy0y— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 25, 2018
For Simmons, who won last season's Rookie of the Year honors, an animated spot from Nike gives a more inspirational look at the Australian native's life goals and accomplishments.
It’s only crazy until you do it. pic.twitter.com/HxfVfdDfPs— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) October 25, 2018
Embiid recently signed a major shoe deal with Under Armour and figures to be featured prominently in the company's future advertising plans. He's also got an endorsement deal with HyperX. Simmons has deals with Upper Deck and Beats by Dre, as well an upcoming comedy series based on his relationship with his brother.
Let's hope these two live up to the hype their early career successes have generated in Philadelphia and across the NBA landscape.