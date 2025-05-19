More News:

May 19, 2025

Statewide progressive group reportedly calls on Sen. John Fetterman to resign

The Democratic lawmaker faces mounting scrutiny following a story on staffers questioning his mental health and well-being.

By Shamus Clancy
Sen. John Fetterman reportedly received a letter from progressive group Pennsylvania Indivisible last week calling for him to resign.

Sen. John Fetterman is facing calls to resign from a statewide coalition that backs his own party.

The Democrat from Pennsylvania reportedly received a letter from progressive group Pennsylvania Indivisible last week calling for him to step down from his U.S. Senate seat.

"You have been a model to others emphasizing mental health challenges in admitting them and trying to overcome them. However we also expect sufficient representation of our interests in the Senate, especially when the stakes for our democracy are so high," the organization said according to the Inquirer, who was first to report the letter. 

The group's website says it began in 2017 to fight President Donald Trump's policies and "is part of a national movement to resist the GOP's agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies."

The push against Fetterman comes on the heels of a New York Magazine story on May 2, which reported that the senator's staffers question his mental health and well-being, as well as if he's ultimately fit to do his job. The story said Fetterman is missing meetings and failing to follow a medical plan that doctors formed after he suffered a stroke before his 2022 election and was treated for depression months later. 

Sen. Dave McCormick, Fetterman's Republican colleague from Pennsylvania, came to his defense in face of what he called "vicious, personal attacks." Other Republicans also displayed support for the Democrat, including Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Sen. Tom Cotton (Arkansas). 

